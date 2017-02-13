Want to pick the perfect wine for dinner? Wondering what to eat with a special bottle?

Let The Wine Dine Dictionary be your guide.

Arranged A-Z by food and then A-Z by wine, this unique handbook will help you make more informed, more creative and more delicious choices about what to eat and drink.

As one of the country’s most popular and influential wine journalists, as well as an expert in the psychology of smell and taste, Victoria Moore doesn’t just explain what goes with what, but why and how the combination works.

The Wine Dine Dictionary includes delicious recipes, exclusive tips from top wine-makers and restaurateurs and a user-friendly, colour-coded design, so you can see at a glance whether a recommended wine is red, white or rose. Written with her trademark authority, warmth and wit, this is a book to consult and to savour.

Published by Granta Books

Out on 11 May 2017

Price: £20 (HB)