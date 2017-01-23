Actor fatally wounded filming Bliss n Eso video

This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you consent to our use of cookies unless you have disabled them.

A man has died after being shot in the chest whilst filming a music video for hip-hop band Bliss n Eso.

The shoot was taking place at Brooklyn Standard bar in Brisbane when the incident occured. The film crew attempted CPR but the actor died from his wounds.

Det Insp Tom Armitt from the QLD police said several firearms had been discharged whilst filming and "We do not know specifically how those injuries occurred at this point in time and that'll be [the] subject of our investigation," he said.

No band members were present on set at the time of the shooting.


