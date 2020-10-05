Assamese Singer, Immy, Is Turning Heads In America

Assam, India has been the breeding ground for singers such as Papon's Angarag Mahanta and Kalpana Patowary. Like those who came before her, singer Parijoon Immy is looking to carry the torch of Assamese music with her unique sound. But unlike those before her, Immy is turning her attention to the United States for her big break.

Growing up, Immy adored classical Indian music and decided to turn her love into a career. At the age of six, Immy began learning the ins and outs of music with help from various music teachers. When she grew up, Immy felt Assamese music could have a bigger impact in the world, and she decided to move to the United States to make her dream a reality.

In 2019, Immy, who now resides in Boston, rounded up a group of musicians to start Immy and the Mahoots. With the band, Immy is able to give classic Assamese songs a fresh take for American audiences. Beloved songs from her hometown find themselves being transformed into hard rock, indie rock, and country tracks. While Immy sings in her native language, listeners find themselves being drawn by the singer's charm.

After their debut performance inside Dorchester Art Project, Immy and the Mahoots began making a name for themselves all over the New England area. In 2020, the band's big break came at Boston's music festival Crashfest, which celebrates global music every February. With this festival, Immy found herself playing on the same stage as Grammy nominated acts Fatoumata Diawara, Bokanté, and Cha Wa. While the band began playing in front of a small crowd, over 1,000 people arrived to see them before the end of their set. Their performance won over everyone in attendance, as well as the festival organizers.

For many singers, YouTube has been the ideal platform for sharing their work for endless people to see. Following Crashfest, Immy made her way to the streaming platform to begin showcasing her intriguing fusion of Assamese and American music. On her channel, Immy has uploaded covers of Zubeen Garg's "Mayabini," Dipali Barthakur's "Xunor Kharu Nelage Muk," and Pratima Barua Pandey's "Dinae Dinae." YouTube isn't the only place Immy has found herself gaining popularity. With over 12,000 Instagram followers and 26,000 Facebook likes, Immy will see those numbers grow over time.

For Immy, it's not about the money or the fame. It's about giving Assamese music a wider audience. Fortunately, the appeal of foreign music in North America has been on the rise over the years. With a growing fan base, it won't be long until Immy is on everyone's playlist.