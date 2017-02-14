Brighton Music Conference Reveals First Panels & Speakers

Brighton Music Conference (BMC17) has revealed the first panels and speakers for the fourth edition of the UK’s leading electronic music industry event. The two-day conference will take place at Brighton Dome and various venues on Thursday 27th & Friday 28th April 2017.

BMC17 will welcome key industry figures from the BPI, Ministry of Sound, Sony, Deezer, Fabric, Live Nation, Beatport, Defected, NTIA, Toolroom, Hospital Records, MMF, DJ Mag, AEI, Loopmasters, Insanity, Sub Club, Clintons, Crown Management, Roland, Serato, BIMM, and more. The first conference artists announced include Paul Hartnoll (Orbital), High Contrast, Mark Knight, Friction, Darius Syrossian, Danny Howard (Radio 1), Prok & Fitch, Sam Divine, Josh Butler, My Nu Leng, Just Her, and more. Further speakers and panellists will be announced soon.

BMC17’s Professional programme will present in depth discussion and debates on the biggest issues facing the electronic and wider music industry. Panels and topics include ‘Streaming vs Radio’; ‘AFEM Presents Get Played, Get Paid’; an interview with Fabric’s Keith Reilly by NTIA’s Alan Miller; ‘Diversity In The Industry’; ‘What’s Next For Electronic Music?’; ‘BPI Presents Music Piracy’; ‘NTIA Presents Save Nightlife’; ‘Creative Law Presents: But it was only a “cheeky” re-edit? Copyright law and the Remix’; ‘BPI Presents ‘Synchronisation’; and more to be announced.

BMC17’s Academy Programme covers everything that budding producers and entry-level industry members need to know in 2017. The first panels and topics feature ‘BIMM Presents: Writing & Producing To A Brief’; ‘Ghost Writing’; Can Management Enhance Your Career In Electronic Music?’; Toolroom Records Q+A; ‘Roland / Serato Workshop’; ‘Why Should I Make A Video?’; ‘DJ Q+A with Friction, Sam Divine, Josh Butler, and My Nu Leng’; ‘ACM Workshop’; ‘Hospital Records Q+A’; Producer Q+A with Seamus Haji, High Contrast, Darius Syrossian, Prok & Fitch, Paul Hartnoll, and Just Her’; and more.

BMC’s fourth year will feature exhibitors, partners, and sponsors, including Pioneer, AFEM (Association For Electronic Music), BPI, NTIA, Native Instruments, Focusrite, Novation, Serato, Roland, Korg, Beatport, PRS For Music, In Music Brands, Toolroom, GAK, Hospital Records, CM Sound, Source Distribution, Ditto Music, DJ Mag, Data Transmission, Decoded, Skiddle, MMF, Believe Digital, Horus Music, Evolution Domes, and more.

Leading electronic music DSP, Beatport, will deliver its Annual Report during BMC. Native Instruments will run Native Sessions for the conference duration, including 6 talks and workshops per day. The Association For Electronic Music will present a panel while the NTIA will also be running a panel this year. The first educational partners announced include BIMM and ACM.

MMF PRESENTS: WHAT WILL MANAGEMENT LOOK LIKE IN 5 YEARS’ TIME?

How can managers and labels best work together to grow their brands and artists

Moderator: Fiona Mcgugan (General Manager - MMF)

Panel: Andy Varley (Insanity) / Sophie Bloggs (Machine Maanagement) / Danny Howard (DJ / BBC Radio 1) + more speakers tba

DJ MAG PRESENTS – WHAT’S NEXT FOR ELECTRONIC MUSIC?

The Future is bright!

Moderator: Carl Loben (Editor - DJ Mag)

Panel: Terry Weerasinghe (GM/SVP Music Marketing Analytics– Beatport)

STREAMING VS RADIO

How are the changing roles of streaming services and conventional radio affecting the way audiences consume dance music?

Moderator: Friction (DJ/Artist - Shogun Audio)

Panel: James Farrelly (Ministry of Sound) / Jamie Chalmers (Deezer)

BPI PRESENTS – MUSIC PIRACY: current trends and future threats

Current trends and future threats

Moderator: Claire Miller (Member Services Manager - BPI)

Panel: Christina Ivanoski – Nichol – (Investigations and Procedures Manager - BPI)

NTIA PRESENTS: SAVE NIGHTLIFE

Moderator: Carly Wilford (I Am Music)

Panel: Alan Miller (Chairman – NTIA) / Mike Grieve (Owner - Sub Club)

ALAN MILLER (CHAIRMAN - NTIA) interviews KEITH REILLY (CO-FOUNDER - FABRIC)

What happened?

DJ MAG PRESENTS: STAYING PROFESSIONAL IN AN INDUSTRY AWASH WITH TEMPTATION

Moderator: Carl Loben (Editor - DJ Mag)

DIVERSITY IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY

What you can do to make a difference

Moderator: Sammy Andrews (Music Industry Advisor)

Panel: Gen O’Neil (Director of Diversity - Live Nation) / Keith Harris (PPL)

GIVING BACK IN CONJUNCTION WITH LAST NIGHT A DJ SAVED MY LIFE FOUNDATION

What we can do to support the future of our genre – covering everything from green initiatives to inspiring the next generation

Moderator: Oisin Lunny (Openmarket)

Panel: Tristan Hunt (Audiolock) / Mark Lawrence (CEO - AFEM) / Jonny Lee (Founder - LNADJ Foundation) / Richard Twaites/ MC Visionobi – AEI Group / Matt Pelling - Loopmasters

PR & PROMO

The Power of Promotion - without promotion nothing happens... or does it?

Moderator: Dean Muhsin (Director - Dispersion / Bear Management)

Panel: Wez Saunders (Defected)

CREATIVE LAW PRESENTS – But it was only a “cheeky” re-edit? Copyright law and the Remix

Moderator: Dean Marsh (MD - Creative Law)

Andrew Sharland (Leading Partner – Clintons)

Peter Oxendale (Morensic Musicologist – Peter Oxendale Musical Sercices)

Alison Hook (Head of Sampling & Copyright Infringements – Sony)

Jules O’Riordan aka Judge Jules (DJ/Sheridans)

Saranne Reid (GM - Crown Management, MD - Sample Clearance Services)

AFEM INTRODUCES GET PLAYED, GET PAID

Moderator: Mark Lawrence (CEO - AFEM)

BPI PRESENTS – SYNCHRONISATION

BIMM PRESENTS – WRITING AND PRODUCING TO A BRIEF

Paul Lennox deconstructs his techniques, including production elements, top line and lyric analysis, and track structure, focussing on a creative approach to briefs

Paul Lennox (Industry Producer and Drummer)

GHOST WRITING

What’s it all about, where are the lines crossed?

Moderator: Ben Gomori

Panel: Timo Garcia aka Nolan (Kittball / Get Physical) / Alex Arnout (Dogmatik) / Jansons (Knee Deep in Sound / VIVa Msuic) / Justin Drake (Peace Division)

CAN MANAGEMENT ENHANCE YOUR CAREER IN ELECTRONIC MUSIC?

Management vs DIY - pros and cons

Moderator: Seamus Haji (Big Love/Tool Room/BMC)

Panel: Sophia Kearney (Weird and the Wonderful) / Shino Allen (MD - Tsumi) / Ian Clifford (Temp Management) / James Bullock (Elite Music Management)

TOOLROOM RECORDS Q&A

Ask the people behind one of the world’s leading house music labels anything you like

Moderator: Mark Lawrence (AFEM)

Panel: Stuart Knight (Director) / Mark Knight (Artist / DJ) / Miles Shackleton (Brand Director) / George Andrews (Music Director)/ Hannah Simmonds (Head of Business Affairs)

ROLAND / SERATO WORKSHOP

Why Should I Make a Video?

Videos used to be an expensive luxury only open to the biggest labels. As new technologies make professional music videos an affordable possibility, we ask what the medium can do for your music

Moderator: Lee Smith (Leak Delete / BMC)

Panel: Caroline Bottomley (Radar) / Eoghan Kidney (Rotor Video)

DJ Q&A

All you need to know about the art of DJing from five masters of the craft

Moderator: Declan Mcglynn (Sample Magic)

Panel: Friction (Shogun Audio) / Sam Divine (Defected) / Josh Butler (Cajual/Strictly Rhythm) / My Nu Leng (Black Butter/MTA Records)

ACM WORKSHOP

HOSPITAL RECORDS Q&A

Meet the team from one of Drum and Bass’s leading imprints

MODERATOR: CARL LOBEN (DJ Mag - Editor)

Panel: Chris Goss (MD) / Amy Jayne (Head of Promotions) / Nikki Ellis (Promotions CoOrdinator) / Megan Bean (Sync/Head of Legal and Business) / Sam Birkwood (Sync/Publishing)

PRODUCER Q&A

Career advice, production tips and more from four of electronic music’s most respected producers

Moderator: Seamus Haji (Big Love/ Toolroom/ BMC)

Panel: Darius Syrossian (Do Not Sleep /Get Physical) / Prok and Fitch (Toolroom / Relief Records) / High Contrast (3Beat) / Paul Hartnoll (Orbital) / Just Her (Crosstown Rebels/Constant Circles)

ABOUT BMC17

Run by the industry for the industry, BMC focuses on innovation, education and the key issues facing the electronic and dance music sector. Attended by thousands of experienced music industry professionals and the next generation of DJs/producers. BMC enables attendees to form new business partnerships, showcase products and expand existing networks, and is the UK’s annual opportunity for the industry to meet face to face, share knowledge, and build new opportunities.

BMC17 will bring together Industry-leading delegates and speakers at over 50 talks, seminars and workshops, alongside networking events throughout the conference duration. BMC Professional connects music with business, bringing together thought leaders through a series of panels to discuss the future sustainable growth of the electronic music industry, targeted networking events and access to an evening schedule of events and parties across Brighton. BMC Academy is about plugging in the next generation and fostering new talent via a series of master classes, panels and talks.

Both tickets give access to the two-day exhibition featuring tech showcases, panels and interviews. The specialised exhibition hall will feature the scene’s best suppliers, technology companies, and service providers. Club nights hosting world-class artists and DJs at the city’s finest venues will take place across Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. BMC17’s official charity partner is Last Night A DJ Saved My Life Foundation.

BMC16

BMC16 saw attendance substantially increase once again, attracting thousands of industry professionals and those looking to make a career within the music business. BMC16 talks and panels featured speakers from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Periscope, Vine, Spotify, Kobalt, Native Instruments, Beatport, Coda, AFEM, NTIA, Mixcloud, Toolroom, Hospital, Believe Digital, Pioneer, Korg, Roland, BIMM, AEI Media, Shogun Audio, GAK Audio, Wunderground, and many more, with the conference programme split between the professional and academy theatres.

In addition to housing the BMC Demonstration Igloo installation, the exhibition floor featured brands, organisations, and education providers including Korg, the Gak Playground (with Pioneer, Steinberg, SCV, Focusrite, Novation, Native Instruments, Ableton, and Focal), Roland, Yamaha Music Europe, DJ Mag, Northbrook College, Dubzoo, Horus Music, ACS Custom, Mansworld, BIMM, CM Sound, PRS For Music, Element 5, Next Audio Labs, Sound On Sound magazine, Wax Unity, Traction Sound, Help Musicians UK, Nova Distribution, Eve Audio, Warm Audio, Dreadbox, Chandler, Fredenstein, EMTO, Evolution Domes, and K&S Technology.

Native Instruments’ Native Sessions platform ran Production Seminars in the Founders Room and Production Workshops in the Mezzanine Bar on both days, with workshops, demonstrations, and talks covering Maschine, Komplete Kontrol, Loopmasters, Moog, SSR’s Reaktor course, and much more. Interviewees included electronic music legend, Tom Middleton, Henry Cross - the technical mastermind behind live stage shows from Massive Attack and the Chemical Brothers, and Pete Boxsta, while further artists who gave an insight into their creative process included Kirk Degiorgio, Icicle, Prolix, Ulterior Motive, Capsun, Hannah V, and Prime Cuts.

The nighttime schedule saw official BMC events including the BMC Afterparty with Take featuring Seth Troxler at The Arch, and Wunderground Bingo on Brighton Pier on the Thursday. Mute, in association with BMC, took over Brighton’s Patterns on the Friday for a show with Mala, Commodo, and Foamplate. The same night also saw English Disco Lovers & BMC present Crazy P Soundsystem at Komedia, and Wiggle and On The House teamed up to present their annual Brighton Music Conference party by the sea.

Ticket Prices::

2 day passes for BMC Professional (£110), Toolroom Academy with BMC Professional pass (£148), Toolroom Academy with 2 day BMC Academy pass (£59) and BMC Academy (£22) are now on sale via the new BMC website:

