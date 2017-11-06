MTV EMA Featuring U2 in London

For the first time in 21 years, MTV’s Europe Music Awards comes back to London to host a night of the very best in music on Sunday 12th November at 8pm.

The awards which will be hosted by singer Rita Ora, who is also performing, takes place at SSE Wembley Arena.

On the night, live performances will come from Las Vegas indie group The Killers, Grammy nominated Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, pop singers – Kesha and Camilla Cabello and grime sensation Stormzy. If that wasn’t enough Liam Payne and Travis Scott will also feature at the ceremony as Clean Bandit.

Leading up to the event, MTV will feature lots of events with MTV Music Week starting on Wednesday 8th till Saturday 11th November. Among those will be a pop up – The House of MTV at Hackney House in Shoreditch.

Also during the week, will be MTV breaks with with talks, insights and workshops on breaking into the music and media industries from key people.

And to top the week off and before the main event, rock gods, U2 will be performing live on Saturday 11th November in Trafalgar Square. The performance coincides with the Irish band receiving Global Icon Award at this years show.

Even though you be able to see the gig as part of the awards on Sunday, you have a chance to see it live by entering a ballot for a maximum of 2 tickets. You have until 10pm Tuesday 10th November to enter. Go to www.mtv.co.uk/mtvpresents for further details.

Catch all the action live on the MTV channel from Sunday starting with red carpet build up at 7pm before the main event begins at 8pm.

For further details on the event go to www.mtvema.com