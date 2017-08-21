Noel Gallagher re-opens sold-out Arena gig

This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you consent to our use of cookies unless you have disabled them.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will re-open the Manchester Arena on Saturday 9th September, following its closure since May’s terrorist attack.

The sold out show featuring the Oasis songwriter and Manchester bands – Courteneers and Blossoms will all play alongside other acts such as Rick Astley, Poet – Tony Walsh – Pixie Lott and Louisa Johnson.

Councillor Sue Murphy told the official Manchester Arena website “We welcome the re-opening of the Arena, a major venue which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors, as a powerful symbol of this defiant and resilient spirit. It is entirely fitting that the re-opening event should be a memorial fundraiser.

All profits from the show will go to the Manchester Memorial Fund.


