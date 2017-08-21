Noel Gallagher re-opens sold-out Arena gig

Still time to catch a summer festival
Still time to catch a summer festival
21st Aug 2017 12:33pm | By Joe Beard
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will re-open the Manchester Arena on Saturday 9th September, following its closure since May’s terrorist attack.
The sold out show featuring the Oasis songwriter and Manchester bands – Courteneers and Blossoms will all play alongside other acts such as Rick Astley, Poet – Tony Walsh – Pixie Lott and Louisa Johnson.
Councillor Sue Murphy told the official Manchester Arena website “We welcome the re-opening of the Arena, a major venue which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors, as a powerful symbol of this defiant and resilient spirit. It is entirely fitting that the re-opening event should be a memorial fundraiser.
All profits from the show will go to the Manchester Memorial Fund.
