Oasis frontman headlines 2018 London show

Liam Gallagher who has just recently gone to number 1 in the charts with his debut solo album – As You Were – has announced a massive outdoor show for the summer of 2018.

The one-day event will take place on Friday 29th June in Finsbury Park a location where his former band, Oasis, headlined over a decade ago.

No further announcement on who else will be playing on the day has been revealed except for the fact that there will be 2 stages at the all-day event.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 27th October at £52.50 plus booking charges.

More information at www.ticketmaster.com