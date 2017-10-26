Oasis frontman headlines 2018 London show

This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you consent to our use of cookies unless you have disabled them.

Liam Gallagher who has just recently gone to number 1 in the charts with his debut solo album – As You Were – has announced a massive outdoor show for the summer of 2018.

The one-day event will take place on Friday 29th June in Finsbury Park a location where his former band, Oasis, headlined over a decade ago.

No further announcement on who else will be playing on the day has been revealed except for the fact that there will be 2 stages at the all-day event.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 27th October at £52.50 plus booking charges.

More information at www.ticketmaster.com


