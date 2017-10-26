Rugby Union: Australia beat New Zealand in thrilling match
The nailbiting 23-18 win, after trailing 12-13 at the break, represents a remarkable turnaround in a match, New Zealand... Read more...
26th Oct 2017 1:39pm | By Joe Beard
The omens were already good for Liam Gallagher as he took home two Q Awards for Q Best Live Act and Q Icon at the Q Awards held recently at London’s Camden Roundhouse.
Before the Manic Street Preachers entertained the pack venue with a greatest hits set for winning the Q Inspirational Award, Ed Sheeran turned up, after his recent bike accident, to win Q’s Best Act In The World Today.
Former Britpop foe of Gallagher’s, Damon Albarn was there to receive Q Best Album Award for his band Gorillaz new effort Humanz.
Other Awards went to Kasabian for Best Track, Wiley for Q Innovation In Sound and Grime star, Stormzy for Q Best Solo Artist.
Best Breakthrough Act went to Rag ‘n’ Bone Man.
The nailbiting 23-18 win, after trailing 12-13 at the break, represents a remarkable turnaround in a match, New Zealand... Read more...
The first men's match takes place in Melbourne between reigning World Champions Australia and England on Friday 27th... Read more...
Challenger Sebastian Vettel made a fantastic start in America, in the early stages as he tussled with the Brit in the... Read more...
Bruno Mars will headline BST Hyde Park festival on July 14th 2018. The appearance will be the follow up to his huge... Read more...
With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Festifeel makes its annual return to the House of Vans on London’s... Read more...
Having won the title last year in Romania by beating Ronnie O’Sullivan 9-7, this time he regained it in Lommel in... Read more...
Talkback