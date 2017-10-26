The omens were already good for Liam Gallagher as he took home two Q Awards for Q Best Live Act and Q Icon at the Q Awards held recently at London’s Camden Roundhouse.

Before the Manic Street Preachers entertained the pack venue with a greatest hits set for winning the Q Inspirational Award, Ed Sheeran turned up, after his recent bike accident, to win Q’s Best Act In The World Today.

Former Britpop foe of Gallagher’s, Damon Albarn was there to receive Q Best Album Award for his band Gorillaz new effort Humanz.

Other Awards went to Kasabian for Best Track, Wiley for Q Innovation In Sound and Grime star, Stormzy for Q Best Solo Artist.

Best Breakthrough Act went to Rag ‘n’ Bone Man.