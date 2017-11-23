Queens of The Stone Age announce big gig for 2018

UFC Fight Night London
The growing popularity of mixed martial arts in the UK is something which has undoubtedly been fuelled by the success of... Read more...
23rd Nov 2017 10:02am | By Joe Beard
Coming hot-on-the-music-heels of Liam Gallagher’s sold-out summer concert at Finsbury Park next year, American rockers Queens of The Stone Age announced they will play the following day.
After Friday’s gig with the Oasis frontman, Queens will be headling Finsbury Park on Saturday 30th June, usually the weekend when Glastonbury Festival is held – but next year, is taking a year off.
Joining Josh Homme’s band is an incredible line-up with Iggy Pop playing the Park for the first time in over 20 years, EL-P and Killer Mike who form Run The Jewels, and Swedish rockers The Hives, will all feature, with more acts to be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets go on sale at £52.50 plus booking fee, from Friday 1st December from all the usual booking agents.
The growing popularity of mixed martial arts in the UK is something which has undoubtedly been fuelled by the success of... Read more...
Travelling on board our new A350, you can experience Taiwan and connect to numerous destinations we serve throughout... Read more...
Work Christmas parties are historically sordid affairs. The dangerous mix of pent-up resentment and sexual... Read more...
The Grand Slam board met earlier this week and agreed to the 25 second shot clock in operation in Melbourne in January... Read more...
Danni Wyatt and England Captain Heather Knight were the heroes of the hour with Wyatt scoring her maiden international... Read more...
His final success against Belgian’s David Goffin by 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 was the first by a debutant in the finals for... Read more...
Talkback