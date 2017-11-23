Queens of The Stone Age announce big gig for 2018

Coming hot-on-the-music-heels of Liam Gallagher’s sold-out summer concert at Finsbury Park next year, American rockers Queens of The Stone Age announced they will play the following day.

After Friday’s gig with the Oasis frontman, Queens will be headling Finsbury Park on Saturday 30th June, usually the weekend when Glastonbury Festival is held – but next year, is taking a year off.

Joining Josh Homme’s band is an incredible line-up with Iggy Pop playing the Park for the first time in over 20 years, EL-P and Killer Mike who form Run The Jewels, and Swedish rockers The Hives, will all feature, with more acts to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale at £52.50 plus booking fee, from Friday 1st December from all the usual booking agents.