Review: Sarah Jane Morris & Antonio Forcione

On my first visit to Brassiere Zedel I was bowled over by its immense beauty and ability to carve its own slice of Parisian charm in the heart of London. I vowed to return and I duly did, only this time to visit a show at The Crazy Coqs.

The Crazy Coqs sits across the hallway from the restaurant and is a beautiful art-deco space featuring dim lighting, a tiny stage and an intimate clusters of tables.

I was guided to a plush sofa seat at the back of the room. Settled in with a glass of wine (you can order snacks, but I waited to dine in the restaurant) my attention turned to the musical act for the evening: Sarah Jane Morris and Antonio Forcione.

Together they have each been compared to an impressive array of musical geniuses including Janice Joplin and Tom Waits (vocally) as well as Jimi Hendrix (instrumentally).

The cosy room is ideal for the performance. Sarah’s voice fills the room and sends shivers down my spine. She sings with such passion and emotional intensity it’s hard not to be mesmerised. Antonio is a master of the guitar – they have a unique on-stage chemistry.

Their version of Message in a Bottle by the Police is particularly haunting and she encourages everyone to join in. Before long the entire crowd is singing: “I’ll send an SOS to the world”. The evening ended with a classic Bob Dylan song – Blowin’ in the Wind.

Brassiere Zedel has just announced a new line-up for its summer season: Live at Zedel. The programme, which aims to deliver diverse and unique experiences for curious and culture-hungry, includes acts such as: The Late Late Show for musical entertainment; Wolf Hall performed live, comedian Greg Davies; cabaret from La voix and Jay Rayner.

The Crazy Coqs at Brassiere Zedel, 20 Sherwood Street, W1F 7ED