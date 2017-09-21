Sampha wins the 2017 Mercury Music Prize

Following on from last year’s winner – Skepta – solo artist Sampha took the 2017 Mercury Music Prize for his album Process.

His debut album, was selected ahead of favourites, poet Kate Tempest (Let Them Eat Choas), and band – Glass Animals (How to Be A Human Being,) at the event held at the Hammersmith Apollo in London.

The soul singer, Sampha Sissay, has been in the music industry for over a decade with his vocal contributions featuring on a number of big acts in the music world, before delivering his own work.

Taking to the stage to receive his prize from actor Idris Elba, he dedicated it to his late parents who he thought would be “proud” of his achievement in winning.

Sampha, who joins an illustrious bunch of winners including, PJ Harvey, Anthony and The Johnsons, The Artic Monkeys and Klaxions, takes home a cheque for £25,000.