Stormzy announces debut album

Featuring new single Big For Your Boots, Gang Signs & Prayer marks a hugely exciting return for the multi award-winning grime artist.

“This is the moment that I have been waiting for my whole life,” says Stormzy. “I am now ready to certify my position as a credible artist and someone who is here for the long run.”

At just 23-years-old, nothing could have prepared Stormzy for his meteoric rise. The London-born artist has continuously pushed the boundaries of grime throughout his self-built journey from his WickedSkengMan freestyles to now being nominated for British Breakthrough at this year’s BRIT Awards, not to mention his hugely inspirational talk at Oxford University in March last year after being personally invited by the Union.

First emerging on the scene in 2012, the lyricist made chart history in September 2015 when his freestyle WickedSkengMan 4 charted at #18 in the UK Official Singles Chart, becoming the first-ever freestyle to chart in the UK Top 40. He then proceeded to break his own record in December as Shut Up debuted at no. 8 in the UK charts following an epic social media campaign in the run up to the end of year charts. Shut Up is nowcertified Gold in the UK, having sold over 560,000 copies to date. The video is also the most-watched UK freestyle on YouTube, ever, with over 46 million views!

Building momentum with impassioned support from his devoted fan base, to date, the MC has also won three MOBO Awards (Best Grime Act 2014 & 2015), 1 BET Award, The Times’ Breakthrough Award and the hugely prestigious Innovator Award at last year’s AIM Independent Music Awards. Moreover, Stormzy became the first unsigned rapper to appear on Later... With Jools Holland in 2015 and previously landed his own weekly radio show on Beats 1 - #MERKY.

Need to Know:

Stormzy Gang Signs & Prayer

out on February 24th