Vinyl heaven as Record Store Day returns

Saturday brings the return of the 10th anniversary of Record Store Day around independent shops across the UK.

Limited edition LPs and singles of all vinyl variety from music to film and even TV will be available to fans on a day where everyone comes out to support local record shops and vinyl.

For fans who really want to find special releases they will have to do their research from a list of over 500 records being available on the day which the record labels have given the owners.

For the first time, and to celebrate 10 years of Record Store Day in the UK, the organisation have enlisted five official UK champions to celebrate the days event. Slaves, Anton Newcombe, Kate Tempest, Kate Nash and Izzy Bizu, have all given their own contributions to mark the event.

But they are all topped by the first ever worldwide Record Store Day Legend, which this year has been given to Elton John, who will be giving his 17-11-70 album a re-release with 6 new tracks.

With everything from David Bowie to Bastille, Fawlty Towers to Super Furry Animals, available to fans and events up and down the country go to the official website at www.recordstoreday.co.uk to find the nearest stocklist in your area.