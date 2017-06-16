Tennis: Sharapova not at Wimbledon this year

Cricket: Women’s World Cup 2017
16th Jun 2017 10:23am | By Joe Beard
Maria Sharapova, who has only just returned to the WTA tour, following her ban, has announced that she will not be at the Wimbledon qualifying event in Roehampton in a few weeks time due to a thigh problem.
The Russian, now ranked 178th in the world, after her resumption to the tour, had to pull out of the Rome Masters on clay last month due to the injury.
She said on her facebook page “After an additional scan, the muscle tear that I substained in Rome will unfortunately not allow me to compete in the grass court tournaments I was scheduled to play.”
Sharapova hopes to ready for the hard-court season in preparation for the US Open in August.
