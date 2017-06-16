Tennis: Sharapova not at Wimbledon this year

This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you consent to our use of cookies unless you have disabled them.

Maria Sharapova, who has only just returned to the WTA tour, following her ban, has announced that she will not be at the Wimbledon qualifying event in Roehampton in a few weeks time due to a thigh problem.

The Russian, now ranked 178th in the world, after her resumption to the tour, had to pull out of the Rome Masters on clay last month due to the injury.

She said on her facebook page “After an additional scan, the muscle tear that I substained in Rome will unfortunately not allow me to compete in the grass court tournaments I was scheduled to play.”

Sharapova hopes to ready for the hard-court season in preparation for the US Open in August.


