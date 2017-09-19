Theatre Review: Derren Brown - Underground

Rugby Union: All Blacks come to England in 2018
With the 2017 rugby season under way, plans have already been put in place that will see New Zealand tour England for... Read more...
19th Sep 2017 11:21am | By Louise Kingsley
It isn’t easy reviewing a Derren Brown show - for a start the entire audience is requested not to divulge any details of what happens on stage, and then there’s the added problem of not wanting to look away, even for a second, to make notes.
But no matter how eagle-eyed you are, it’s impossible to work out how this master of mind control and psychological illusion does what he does. I’m still completely baffled as to how he manages to, apparently, read the minds - and unearth the secrets - of people randomly selected by the throw of a Frisbee winging its unpredictable way across the stalls or up into the circle. Or how specific items appear in places it seems impossible for them to have reached.
There’s no second act set piece this time - Underground is a compilation of mind-boggling elements from previous shows cleverly put together and with, as always, willing audience participation.
credit: Mark Douet
From start to finish, Brown is a consummate showman, seemingly effortlessly in control. He hypnotises, he misdirects – he even paints. If you’ve never seen him on stage before, make you sure you catch this limited run – and if, like me, you’ve been lucky enough to have seen his previous expertly crafted shows, grab the chance to be amazed, gently manipulated – and mystified - all over again.
Playhouse, Northumberland Avenue, WC2N 5DE
Tube: Embankment / Charing Cross
Until 14th October 2017
Tickets £34.25 - £64.25 + premium seats
With the 2017 rugby season under way, plans have already been put in place that will see New Zealand tour England for... Read more...
The results will not have the power to change current legislation but could lead parliament to vote on whether or not to... Read more...
With Djokovic taking the rest of the season off and Andy Murray pulling out for what seems to be the rest of the year,... Read more...
The 61st festival in the capital will be showing 242 films between 4-15 October with a wide mix of world cinema and... Read more...
Sloane Stephens, who many had on the radar as a future champion, failed to come through her early career, before the... Read more...
The weekend had begun in awful conditions for the Mercedes driver, but that didn’t stop him from taking a record... Read more...
Talkback