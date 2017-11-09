Theatre Review: Venus in Fur

It's a Family Affair at the Melbourne Cup
9th Nov 2017 10:04am | By Louise Kingsley
Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer owns the stage in American playwright David Ives 2010 play-within-a-play inspired by Austrian author Leopold von Sacher-Masoch’s 1870 novel.
Ives updates the action, transporting it to downtown Manhattan where writer-director Thomas has come to the end of a long day of frustratingly unsatisfactory auditions to find a “beautiful, sexy, articulate” female to play the lead in his own rewrite of the 19th century sadomasochistic tale. Just as he’s about to head off, in bursts Vanda – a brash, seemingly completely unsuitable New York actress who demands to be seen.
In the course of the 90 minutes of this rather preposterous two-hander - complete with the crash of thunder and flashes of lightning - the power balance is overturned as Vanda reveals not only an unexpected talent and knowledge of the role she wants to play, but a considerable amount of flesh as well.
In a reversal of the classic casting couch scenario, David Oakes’s unremarkable Thomas becomes progressively enthralled by the scantily clad Vanda in her provocative stockings, shiny black corset and thigh length boots - as, quite likely, will a substantial proportion of the audience.
Director Patrick Marber does what he can to add dramatic flourishes to a rather unsatisfactory play (given an additional unanticipated edge in the light of the allegations against Harvey Weinstein and others in the industry), but the evening belongs to Dormer – sharp, seductive and a supremely confident vivacious tease, her Vanda knows what she wants and sure as hell is going to get it.
Theatre Royal Haymarket
Haymarket, SW1Y 4HT
Until 9th December 2017
£15.00 - £65.00 + premium seats
