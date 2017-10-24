The Definitive Guide to Horror Films on TV This Halloween

This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you consent to our use of cookies unless you have disabled them.

We've scoured the TV guide to bring you the horror films on mainstream TV this Halloween along with their Rotten Tomatoes score - so here it is - TNT's guide to the good, the bad and the downright silly...

Friday 27th October

Horror Channel – 11am – The House Next Door

Tomatometer: N/A | Audience Score: 26%

rottentomatoes.com/m/the_house_next_doortv

Horror Channel – 1pm – Night Creatures (Captain Clegg)

Tomatometer: N/A | Audience Score: 62%

rottentomatoes.com/m/captain_clegg

Horror Channel – 4pm – Satan’s School for Girls

Tomatometer: N/A | Audience Score: 12%

rottentomatoes.com/m/satans_school_for_girls

5Star – 9pm – Resident Evil

Tomatometer: 34% | Audience Score: 67%

rottentomatoes.com/m/resident_evil

SYFY – 9pm – Daylight’s End

Tomatometer: N/A | Audience Score: 40%

rottentomatoes.com/m/daylights_end_2016

Horror Channel – 9pm – The Vatican Tapes

Tomatometer: 18% | Audience Score: 62%

rottentomatoes.com/m/the_vatican_tapes_2015

Quest – 10pm – Village of the Damned

Tomatometer: 29% | Audience Score: 27%

rottentomatoes.com/m/1061401_village_of_the_damned

***Film4 – 11.15pm – Candyman***

Tomatometer: 70% | Audience Score: 61%

rottentomatoes.com/m/candyman

Comedy Central – 11.30pm - Scary Movie

Tomatometer: 53% | Audience Score: 43%

rottentomatoes.com/m/scary_movie

TCM – 11.50pm – Scream

Tomatometer: 79% | Audience Score: 79%

rottentomatoes.com/m/1074316_scream

Friday Night/Saturday Morning

Horror Channel – 12.40am – Stephen King’s Thinner

Tomatometer: 15% | Audience Score: 30%

rottentomatoes.com/m/thinner

***Film4 – 1.20am – Bram Stoker’s Dracula***

Tomatometer: 78% | Audience Score: 79%

rottentomatoes.com/m/bram_stokers_dracula

Horror Channel - 2.30am – Last Girl Standing

Tomatometer: N/A | Audience Score: 41%

rottentomatoes.com/m/last_girl_standing


The Definitive Guide to Horror Films on TV This Halloween
