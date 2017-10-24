The Definitive Guide to Horror Films on TV This Halloween

Rugby Union: Australia beat New Zealand in thrilling match
We've scoured the TV guide to bring you the horror films on mainstream TV this Halloween along with their Rotten Tomatoes score - so here it is - TNT's guide to the good, the bad and the downright silly...
Horror Channel – 11am – The House Next Door
Tomatometer: N/A | Audience Score: 26%
rottentomatoes.com/m/the_house_next_doortv
Horror Channel – 1pm – Night Creatures (Captain Clegg)
Tomatometer: N/A | Audience Score: 62%
rottentomatoes.com/m/captain_clegg
Horror Channel – 4pm – Satan’s School for Girls
Tomatometer: N/A | Audience Score: 12%
rottentomatoes.com/m/satans_school_for_girls
credit: korionov
5Star – 9pm – Resident Evil
Tomatometer: 34% | Audience Score: 67%
rottentomatoes.com/m/resident_evil
SYFY – 9pm – Daylight’s End
Tomatometer: N/A | Audience Score: 40%
rottentomatoes.com/m/daylights_end_2016
Horror Channel – 9pm – The Vatican Tapes
Tomatometer: 18% | Audience Score: 62%
rottentomatoes.com/m/the_vatican_tapes_2015
Quest – 10pm – Village of the Damned
Tomatometer: 29% | Audience Score: 27%
rottentomatoes.com/m/1061401_village_of_the_damned
***Film4 – 11.15pm – Candyman***
Tomatometer: 70% | Audience Score: 61%
Comedy Central – 11.30pm - Scary Movie
Tomatometer: 53% | Audience Score: 43%
rottentomatoes.com/m/scary_movie
TCM – 11.50pm – Scream
Tomatometer: 79% | Audience Score: 79%
rottentomatoes.com/m/1074316_scream
Horror Channel – 12.40am – Stephen King’s Thinner
Tomatometer: 15% | Audience Score: 30%
***Film4 – 1.20am – Bram Stoker’s Dracula***
Tomatometer: 78% | Audience Score: 79%
rottentomatoes.com/m/bram_stokers_dracula
Horror Channel - 2.30am – Last Girl Standing
Tomatometer: N/A | Audience Score: 41%
