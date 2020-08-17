Top 4 true crime documentaries you can stream online today

Check any of the popular OTT platforms or simply search on Google, and you’ll find a new book, podcast or show related to true crime launched each day.

The true crime genre is huge and offers a peek into the minds of people who have committed some of the most heinous crimes. It could be a bank heist, murder mystery or a wrongful conviction, following such unsolved crime cases can be a very exhilarating experience. Let’s acquaint you with some of the best true crime documentaries you can stream online today.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Counted amongst the United States’ most regularly watched shows, ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’ is a provocative series available on Netflix that shows how low the human race can stoop. It’s a series about narcissists and animal lovers engaged in an ugly battle to defeat each other in a marketplace of exotic animals.

It follows Joe Exotic, widely perceived as a conceited and eccentric sociopath capable of manipulating the weak and young, without any guilt. He is engaged in a battle with Carol Baskin, a well-known big cat environmentalist. The series throws light on the real world of America where people don’t mind tampering with the ecological balance, just to gain some more wealth and power.

Captive

A docu-series that can be streamed on Netflix, Captive is based on true crime and narrates multiple hostage crisis from different parts of the world. These hostage situations involve high-end negotiations, bringing to light some of the most dramatic cases of kidnapping and extortion. Every episode of the 8-part documentary series comprises of archival recordings, selected interviews and clever recreations. It also brings to light the stark truth of racial disparity and economic inequality, both of which are so integral to the modern day society.

The Staircase

Widely referred to as the ‘Godfather of True Crime’, The Staircase is another true crime Netflix documentary which highlights how the American justice system has failed time and again. The way in which Michael Peterson’s wife was mysteriously killed in 2001, unveils a horrible reality and provides a gripping portrayal of the US legal system. Kathleen Peterson was discovered at a staircase’s bottom, in a pool of blood, with plenty of cuts on her head. Every episode of the series shows a new turn in the case, keeping viewers glued. It tells about the blatant truth of a case wherein the justice was not just delayed, but denied too, even 15 years post the commitment of crime.

Confessions with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

This Netflix documentary which is focused on a charismatic psychopath named Ted Bundy, was premiered on January 24, 2019, the 30th anniversary of his execution. It delves into various records, but never talks about any justice-related blunder or offers insights into the complexities of ongoing investigations. The USP of the series are the confession tapes that offer the viewer a peek into Bundy’s personal thoughts. Needless to say, they are as brutal and intense as his homicidal tendencies.