Who's your favourite BBC character?
In a world-wide poll of the most popular British BBC characters, Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock comes out on top by a... Read more...
15th Feb 2017 11:12am | By Editor
Turns out for a lot of us it's Sherlock
In a world-wide poll of the most popular British BBC characters, Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock comes out on top by a considerable margin!
More than 7,000 people from Australia, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico & the US took part in the BBC Worldwide Showcase poll with almost 1/3 voting for the sociopath himself and over 1/4 voting for Sherlock's death fall as the most iconic BBC moment.
1 Sherlock - 29.7%
2 Doctor Who - 17.6%
3 Luther - 12.4%
4 Basil Fawlty - 11.8%
5 The Stig - 8.2%
6 Patsy Stone - 8.1%
7 Edmund Blackadder - 7.4%
8 Hyacinth Bucket - 6.1%
9 Vicar of Dibley - 5.8%
10 The Daleks - 5.6%
1 Sherlock's death fall/Sherlock - 26%
2 Dead parrot sketch/Monty Python - 14.1%
3 The Doctor's regneration/Doctor Who - 13.1%
4 Ballroom scene/War and Peace - 12.6%
5 Mr Darcy emerging from the lake/Pride and Prejudice - 12.5%
6 Basil attacking his car/Fawlty Towers - 11.5%
7 Attenborough with gorillas/Life on Earth - 10.2%
8 David Brent dancing/The Office - 9.5%
9 Murderer in bed/Luther - 6.53%
10 "Don't tell him, Pike!"/Dad's Army - 6.5%
