Who's your favourite BBC character?

Turns out for a lot of us it's Sherlock

In a world-wide poll of the most popular British BBC characters, Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock comes out on top by a considerable margin!

More than 7,000 people from Australia, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico & the US took part in the BBC Worldwide Showcase poll with almost 1/3 voting for the sociopath himself and over 1/4 voting for Sherlock's death fall as the most iconic BBC moment.

Top 10 favourite British BBC characters

1 Sherlock - 29.7%

2 Doctor Who - 17.6%

3 Luther - 12.4%

4 Basil Fawlty - 11.8%

5 The Stig - 8.2%

6 Patsy Stone - 8.1%

7 Edmund Blackadder - 7.4%

8 Hyacinth Bucket - 6.1%

9 Vicar of Dibley - 5.8%

10 The Daleks - 5.6%

Top 10 most iconic BBC moments

1 Sherlock's death fall/Sherlock - 26%

2 Dead parrot sketch/Monty Python - 14.1%

3 The Doctor's regneration/Doctor Who - 13.1%

4 Ballroom scene/War and Peace - 12.6%

5 Mr Darcy emerging from the lake/Pride and Prejudice - 12.5%

6 Basil attacking his car/Fawlty Towers - 11.5%

7 Attenborough with gorillas/Life on Earth - 10.2%

8 David Brent dancing/The Office - 9.5%

9 Murderer in bed/Luther - 6.53%

10 "Don't tell him, Pike!"/Dad's Army - 6.5%