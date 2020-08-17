Beauty Industry Post-Covid Takes a Frustrating U-Turn

On Monday 13th July beauty salons finally reopened their doors to the public, much to the delight of customers around the country seeking a well overdue pamper.

Despite some initial frustration over the earlier reopening of hairdressers and not beauty parlours, professionals returned in full swing, many with full diaries due to an overwhelming demand, BloomMobileBeauty.com tells TNT Magazine.

Now that restrictions have eased, on Saturday August 1st all facial treatments were given the green light after previously being banned.

As a result of a last minute announcement on Friday, preparations to relaunch facials, lash and brow treatments were delayed once again.

Both beauty salons and independent professionals received just a couple of hours’ notice to cancel pre-booked appointments as a new start date of “at least” the 15th of August was issued.

Critics have accused the government of sexism over the issue highlighting the fact that men can get their beards trimmed by barbers, whilst treatments with the same proximity in the beauty industry remain prohibited.

However, in published guidance, The British Association of Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology (BABTAC) says this covers “simple beard trims, thinning or removing bulk or length which can be done using either clippers or scissors.

For those who frequently book eyelash extensions, facials, derma-planning and make-up application, the return of such popular treatments has been long overdue.

In terms of changes to the typical salon routine, customers are now booking by appointment only and many shops have made previously communal areas off limits.

In addition, salons are also limiting the amount of people within the premises at any one time to help reduce the potential spread of germs which will inevitably be causing a reduced capacity for bookings.

For all of the approved treatments, correct and sufficient PPE should be used which includes a visor that covers the forehead, extends below the chin, and wraps around the side of the face. Many beauty professionals have also purchased screens to use during nail treatments in particular for extra protection and as of August 8th are obliged to ask clients to wear a face mask.