Cannabis Seeds: the superfood of tomorrow

Cannabis seed deserves a special place in our diet. Its seeds rich in fiber, vegetable proteins and essential fatty acids have energized and antioxidant properties. Still a little overlooked, this superfood helps us cope with the cold, stress and fatigue.

Cannabis: a growing business

While it had practically disappeared from our countryside, the cultivation of hemp and marijuana has risen from the ashes for about twenty years.

Cultivated since the Middle Ages for its nourishing seeds, it was primarily used for its solid fibers, People also used cannabis seeds for the rigging of sailboats and stationery, this plant was abandoned at the end of the 19th century in flavor of cotton.

A rare nutritional balance

On the other hand, the cannabis seed, also called weed seed, is endowed with a unique nutritional balance with 32% of carbohydrates, 32% of lipids and 23% of proteins.

Like those of chia and flax, it is an excellent source of vegetable protein. It contains the 8 essential amino acids as well as vitamins A, B1 and B2, beneficial for the immune system and vascular and cerebral health.

It provides good fat, thanks to its lipid content which promotes energy storage and regulation and helps us to cope with cold, stress or fatigue.

Rich in fibre, the cannabis seed also stimulates elimination and provides a rapid effect of satiety, particularly welcome if you want to guard against the temptation of snacking ...

Cannabis: a fantastic plant

A real treasure of nature, the weed seed is protected by a delicate shell which will make your dish crisper.

Slightly roasted, the cannabis seeds gain in aromatic power and are tasted like a snack, like little sugared almonds; it is enough to grill them dry for a few moments. However, the whole seed is a bit abrasive, and therefore not recommended for people with diverticula.

The latter can consume it shelled. Less abundant in fiber, the seeds then contain proportionally more protein and fatty acids. Sweet and crisp, they are a pleasure to accommodate, in a savory or sweet version: they can accompany salads, crunchy vegetables, soups and tabbouleh, but also yoghurts, mueslis and pastries.

Original seasonings

All cannabis seed-based food products are extracted from the seed. By cold pressing, the oil is separated from the oil cake.

The latter, after drying, grinding and sieving, provides a khaki green flour, gluten-free, which is used sparingly because of its very pronounced taste. Virgin oil is also dark green and has a powerful flavor.

Weed seeds: healthy food for a healthy life

Hemp (Cannabis sativa L.) and cannabis are some of the first plants domesticated by humans in the Neolithic period, probably in Central Asia. It then accompanied migrations and conquests to spread to all continents. Over time, the fibers of its stem were used to make clothes, paper, ropes and sails for boats.

Cannabis seed, also known as weed seed, owes its popularity to its ideal essential fatty acid ratio (omega-3 / omega-6 3/1). Hemp seed contains a lot of unsaturated fats, which are fats necessary for the human body when consumed reasonably.

Rich in omega-3 and omega-6 in ideal proportions, an essential source of vegetable protein, hemp seeds represent an undeniable nutritional advantage. They provide the 8 essential amino acids, dietary fiber, minerals and vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, C and E.

Consumption of cannabis seeds does not cause psychotropic effects. Following the regulations, the maximum content of THC (a molecule with psychoactive effects) is limited to 0.2% of the weight of the leaves and 10 parts per million (ppm) in the case of oil and flour produced from seeds. For these reasons, the products are legal and do not cause any undesirable effects to those who use them. Indeed they allow you to vary and enrich your diet, as we will see below.

How to use cannabis seeds?

Like another cereal, weed seed can be eaten whole or ground. Ground, it gives a very dietetic flour for cakes and bread. It is also possible to grill and eat it as an aperitif or as an accompaniment to salads, for a dietetic and original diet.

To preserve the flavor of the seeds as much as possible, after opening it is recommended to keep them in the refrigerator and consume them within six months.

Nutritional values of cannabis seeds

Here are the full nutritional values to understand how cannabis seeds are good for you. With an energetic value of 456 kcal / 1884 kJ per 100 grams of cannabis seeds, there are also many other benefits:

Fat: 31.6g

of which saturates 3.18 g

of which monounsaturated fatty acids: 3.28g

of which polyunsaturated fatty acids: 22.1g

Carbohydrates: 7.4 g (from sugar: 6.65 g)

Dietary fiber: 30.6 g

Protein: 20.2 g

Salt: 0.01g

