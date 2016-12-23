Choosing the Best Quality Vape Juice

Quitting smoking can be difficult, extremely difficult, in fact. However, it's being made possible for many people with the help of vaping.

A study by Public Health England has determined that electronic cigarettes are approximately 95 percent less harmful than smoking tobacco. If you choose to quit using cigarettes, it's important to know that not all e-juice is created equally. Some are cheaply made and full of artificial ingredients, while others only use natural ingredients and offer a cleaner flavor.

Look for USP-Grade PG/VG

If you want to vape on the highest quality e-liquid, you'll want to look for juices that are USP food grade. This means that the propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin are both made adhering to strict guidelines and are approved by the FDA. When ingredients are USP-grade, it means they were produced in clean laboratories and mixed by trained professionals. You should be careful though because some companies can use some USP-grade ingredients, but it doesn't necessarily mean the rest of their juices are mixed adhering to strict protocols. It's important to only look for reputable companies.

Natural Ingredients Are Best

For high quality, you'll want to look for companies that only use natural ingredients. When vape juice is made from natural ingredients, it means that there are no chemical additives. It means it is cleaner, free of genetically modified organisms, and flavored using real plant-based extracts. Most all-natural e-liquids omit propylene glycol from their mix. PG is known to cause reactions in some individuals that have a sensitivity to this ingredient.

Available Flavors

When looking for the right e-liquid, it's helpful to find a reputable company that offers a wide selection of flavors to choose from. Some people like to stick to menthol and/or tobacco flavors because that's what they're most used to from when they smoked cigarettes. Other people want to branch out and test out other flavors to mix it up a bit. E-juice makes it possible to vape on flavors such as cotton candy, chocolate cake, or coconut rum. Many companies offer trial size bottles that give you the option to test them out and find flavors you enjoy without having to spend a lot of money on a larger bottle.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews are helpful no matter what you're buying, and they can be especially helpful if you want to find a reputable e-liquid company. Don't just rely on the comments you find on the company's website, spend time searching the web for other reviews as well. When people leave reviews of a company or a particular juice, they're doing it to help out other potential customers. Some e-liquids don't end up tasting like what they're advertised to taste like, and reviews can help you make sure you're getting a juice with the flavor you're looking for.

Trial and Error

Finding a favorite e-liquid company can take some trial and error, especially if you're new to the world of vaping. Always take the time to research companies before purchasing vape juice from just anyone. Even though vaping is much healthier than tobacco use, you don't want to settle for low-quality liquid.

Vaping is becoming more widely accepted, with approximately 2.6 million people turning to electronic cigarettes to replace tobacco products. It can be a great way to ditch cigarettes for good and help you stop using nicotine altogether. If you notice things floating in your e-liquid or the liquid looks cloudy, you should avoid using it. You'll also want to smell the liquid before use and avoid using any liquids that are unusually brightly colored. You might have to pay more for higher quality liquid, but it's worth it.