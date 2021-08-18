Common Vision Problems and Their Symptoms

Nearsightedness, farsightedness and Astigmatism, are just a few of the issues that people can suffer with their eyesight. But what are these and how can you tell if you have any one of them? We look at these and other common vision problems that people can suffer from below.

Your eyesight is one of the main things that keep you going in life and it is very easy to take it for granted. Until something threatens your sight, we don’t consider what could go wrong. There are a few common vision problems that people can get either at a young age or as they grow older. The symptoms of which are mentioned below.

Astigmatism: If you have double vision or things look blurry you may have what’s known as “Astigmatism”. This could go either way and you could end up being either farsighted or nearsighted, this is when you can see objects clearly but only when they are near to you and farsighted is the opposite. When the structure of your eyes causes light rays to bend incorrectly, which leads to the focus being in front of your retina as opposed to on it.

Farsightedness: The symptoms of this vision problem is when you have a blurry vision on objects nearer to you. Things may look fuzzy to you. This is also known in medical terms as “hyperopia” and doctors can treat it with surgery such as laser surgery or corrective lenses. In today's technological age, there are many ways to correct these types of eyesight problems, some of which you can read about here in the latest stories from Tej Kohli. There are of course other equally authoritative articles and papers that can be read on online medical sources such as WebMD or Healthline.

Nearsightedness: the opposite of nearsightedness, with this issue your vision starts to blur as you try and focus on objects far away from you. It gets worse the further you go. This does not mean you will not be able to see things close up. Your eyesight may be fine when focusing on things closer to you. Many people opt to wear glasses or lenses to rectify this.

Colour blindness: A very common term used in many regions is “colour blindness”. When people have trouble differentiating between two colours, it is often referred to as this. Sometimes the intensity of the colour is also hard to define. This is a genetic condition and has been known to affect men more than women. There is no specific remedy for colour blindness, but glasses and contact lenses may help. Some people also suffer from night blindness, and cannot see in the dark or dim lighting.

Cataracts: An age-related issue, this can develop over time and eventually you find you have trouble seeing, when performing tasks such as driving, and people who are prone to this often need to do a driving test to find out if they are capable or not. A routine eye examination is also recommended. When you have this problem, you may have a few symptoms such as:

● Weak or hazy vision at night and distress in bright light.

● Uncomfortable glare from bright sunlight and car headlights

● Trouble seeing moving objects and details

● Images overlapping each other

● Certain colours will look faded to you

● When reading you may a brighter light than normal

● Your pupil looks milky white instead of dark

Remember, if you have any issues with your sight, regardless of how minimal they might be, always consult a specialist sooner rather than later. It is easier to obtain treatment for failing vision or other sight issues than it is to reverse blindness.