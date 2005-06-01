If you’re looking out of your office window, it may not seem like it just yet but spring and summer is fast approaching, which means you’re probably looking to shape up for you recently booked post-Christmas and New Year in a bid to battle your holiday blues.

And just like that, your mindset totally flips, as your diet and fitness regimes begin to ensure you feel like you’re looking the best. Although it might feel like a slog, focusing on your health and fitness can be fun, and you can reach your goal if you’re persistent! Just remember – there is no such thing as a ‘summer body’, EVERY BODY IS A SUMMER BODY!

Research shows that the UK’s most popular sport is swimming, closely followed by running, football and cycling - sports we succeeded at, at The Olympic Games last year.

But did you also know?

● 15.74 million people play a type of sport in the UK

● Over 2.5 million people implemented swimming as part of their weekly routine in 2015/16

● Over 1.8 million people in the UK love to play football at least once a week

● Interest in athletics has risen by an incredible 85% since 2005/6

However, some of us aren’t particularly drawn to a specific sport, but would still like to keep fit. And that’s a catch 22 situation many of us find ourselves in, where they aren’t overly interested in an activity and so don’t pursue any other form of exercise. Superdry recently created a fun quiz to determine what sport would best suit you.



Are you a gymnast? Or do you prefer a sprint or long distance jog? Perhaps you’ve got the knack for swinging a golf club, or smashing a tennis ball across a court? The quiz considers the basics: your age, height, current exercise routine, and the more unusual: your preferred stamina, agility and team or individual sport preference.

Superdry said:

“We understand that many of us are at a loss with where to start when it comes to starting a fitness journey. Getting an exercise kick can come from both the gym or a particular sport, so we wanted to show you that there is so much on offer that you could try. Your health is incredibly important, so whether you’re up for a five minute HIIT session or a full 90 minute kick about, our quiz is worth trying!”





