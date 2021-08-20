Family Therapy and Counseling: How It Can Help You Get Through a Rough Patch

Family is one of the constants when it comes to human life. It doesn’t matter whether they are blood relatives, adopted or a foster family, everyone must be part of one. The family shapes what one turns into, from behavior, relationships, world view, and other social and economic aspects.

No matter how functional a family is, dysfunction is inevitable from time to time. As long as you are part of a community, it is given that you might have a clash of ideas which might lead to conflicts. However, that is not to say that every conflict must lead to a breakage of bonds. No, that is where family therapy and counseling come in.

Here is all to know about family therapy and counseling.

What is family therapy/family counseling?

Family therapy or family counseling is a treatment designed for specific issues affecting the functioning of a family. It is ideal during a rough patch within the family such as a major transition, and behavioral, or mental health issues among family members.

Family therapy works by first understanding the dynamics of the family. It then uses techniques and exercises from interpersonal therapy, cognitive therapy, behavior therapy, and other multiple individual therapies. Every family issue is unique thus requires specific treatment options.

Remember that family therapy is not all about those with whom you are related by blood. It can involve anyone with whom you share long-term supportive roles. The therapist should be your first solution before looking for family lawyers if everything else fails to work.

Family conflicts are never easy on either side involved. Looking for family therapy is an ideal way to get you back in your loving ways. It doesn’t matter how much of a rough patch your relationship is, you can always bounce back. The family therapist has the skills and wide range of tried-and-true methods that will work for the specific situation you are in.

Signs that you need a family therapy

Family conflicts are commonplace. That does not mean you should be reaching out to a family therapist for every little argument. Here are some of the points to look for a specialist.

Poor communication

Communication is the leading indicator of whether you need a family therapist or not. Failing to communicate effectively between you and your partner means you need a specialist. Some of the things to look for in poor communication include; repetitive arguments, negative and cold communication, and constant fights. There might also be no communication at all.

You also be wary if you don’t feel comfortable speaking to your partner about important topics, keeping secrets, and excessively biting at each other.

If you text too much that can also be a red flag. If you argue too much, disagree, and speak about serious topics over the text then you might want to look for a solution.

Jealousy

While a little bit of jealousy is good for a relationship as it shows someone cares, too much of it calls for concern. Look out for signs of a controlling partner.

Barriers to seeking family therapy and solutions

Even though therapy offers the best solution for most family issues, they never get to it. Some of the reasons for this include;

The belief that you can fix yourself

One of the reasons why most people don’t never visit a therapist is equating it to being a sign of weakness. In the real sense, there should be no shame in seeking assistance. Just like it makes sense to look for a dentist for an aching tooth, so is it right to look for a therapist when undergoing a rough patch in the family.

The high-cost concerns



The cost of therapy is the other concern for those seeking the services. However, you don’t have to struggle so much when you have a medical cover that covers the same. Various medical insurances have a list of therapists they recommend for their services.

Also, ask if your workplace provides for an employee assistance program that covers short counseling.

The thought of “being crazy”

Most people associate therapy with being crazy or out of control. However, a therapist helps in various ways. You only need to eliminate the stigmas around the treatment to get started.