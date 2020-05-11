How to Calm Your Nerves and Stay Cool: 6 Tips that Work

Like it or not, stress and frustration are common feelings nowadays, especially when it comes to younger people – those fresh out of college or those experiencing their very first job, for example.

Depending on how they’ve been raised, they may or may not know how to deal with a stressful situation. However, most of them won’t know how to act when something new gets on their nerves, and they don’t know how to regain their focus! Therefore, in today’s article, we thought of showing you six of the best tips/tricks that you can try in order to calm your nerves and, as they say, keep it cool! Breathing Exercises As most of you already know, breathing does a great job when you are angry or stressed. Just breathe in and out – slowly – for up to five minutes, and you should be able to stay cool and, most importantly, calm the nerves that may prevent you from doing your job, for example. Consider the Consequences A lot of people avoid getting angry because they don’t like the consequences of such behavior. Therefore, it is recommended for you to think about what would happen if you keep on being nervous/angry and how that would affect you and your surroundings. Thinking of the consequences will also shift your focus away from the main issue and allow you to calm down. Stress Relievers There are quite a lot of people saying that stress relief toys or essential oils do wonders when it comes to stressful/angry situations – so, you could try one of those as well. However, if you’re not the one to squeeze a rubber ball in your hand or smell some lavender oil, then you could try premium hemp CBD softgels, for example, that help with both anxiety and stressful situations. Such products basically help you keep your mind cool and clear after something gets on your nerves. Small Steps You may have a hard time calming yourself on the spot, even though you really want that to happen! As such, breathing and thinking about the consequences may not help you. In fact, doing that might annoy you even more. In such a case, the best thing you can do is to take it slow and try to think about something else or, even better, analyze the reason/thing that made you angry. With a reasonable approach to what surrounds you, you can calm your nerves without any other techniques! What Would Other People Do? Sometimes, after an anger outburst, we think about what the other people thought of us and what they would have done in our situation. While this makes for a good post-stress analysis of our situation, it is much better if we think of how other people would tackle stress, anxiety, and nerves at the very moment we feel like breaking down. If we pair this with some calm breathing, we’ll soon realize that there’s no reason whatsoever for our nerves. Take Laugh Breaks Nerves, stress, and anxiety won’t stop if you don’t treat them on time. If your work stresses you, the worst thing you can do is wait for the day to be over and then relax. If we do this, we’ll end up having a stressed-out lunch that, in turn, may affect our bowel movements or digestive system. In order to avoid that, we must act on the spot! You can easily keep cool and calm your nerves via a laughing session – be it by watching prank videos or funny cats chasing fake mice. When you’re nervous, the optimal thing to do is take care of your negative feelings right away!