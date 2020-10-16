How to take care of your physical appearance to achieve success

When hiring for many jobs, such as a photo model, TV presenter, hostess, steward or stewardess, etc., employers take into account your physical characteristics along with professional qualities. However, does the success of a manager, lawyer, doctor, financier or teacher depend on how often they go to the gym and how much they look after themselves? You probably suspect that the answer to this question is "yes", and you are not mistaken.

What does the research say?

In 2005, a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis made a large statement: well-groomed people earn 5% more money than their less attractive colleagues. It has been established that such injustice occurs in all areas of human activity. However, it’s especially noticeable in those professions that are most dependent on communication with coworkers or clients.

For example, the report of the bank's specialists says that private lawyers find and retain clients more easily than state ones. The thing is that the former use their attractive appearance as a tool, while the latter neglect it.

It’s also worth pointing out that when an employer chooses between two people with the same professional characteristics, he will choose the more attractive one. Even the gender of employees doesn’t play such a big role. Well-groomed people are more likely to be hired and promoted, as well as have better treatment from their bosses and colleagues.

Besides the subjective aspect, there is also an objective. Regular exercise and maintaining a healthy body improve brain performance. Thus, we begin to look attractive as well as to think more efficiently. An objective argument is also the fact that, based on your appearance, others can conclude that you are successful in time management and self-discipline.

Simple grooming rules for men

Many men say that a lot of work prevents them from going to the gym or styling their hair regularly. But the efforts made will pay off. Take a few hours each day by reducing the workload to help you become a successful person. Here's a quick guide to what you should pay attention to.

Start with hair

Clean and well-groomed hair makes men more attractive and more self-confident. It's nice when the women around complement your look. The male secret of hair care is very simple: the use of high-quality male cosmetics and the fight against dandruff. If you are prone to baldness, go to a trichologist and find out what methods will help you get rid of this problem.

Choose a hairstyle that matches trends, your personality, and place of work. Modern fashion has many options not only for women but also for men. Don't know what to choose or are afraid of change? Download retouchme.com app to find and try out dozens of new hairstyles. Hair color doesn’t affect a man's appearance, because even gray hair can look stylish and attractive.

Get in shape

It’s impossible to unequivocally judge the beauty of the male body. One way or another, the male constitution of the body can look attractive in any case, if it correlates with height. To get in shape, start going to the gym and follow a healthy diet. If you are a beginner, find a coach who can recommend exercise and nutrition to achieve your ideal form. Complete your new routine with morning runs and swimming.

Face and beard

Maintain your skin in perfect condition to add points to your attractiveness. Cosmetologists say that the male dermis is prone to increased greasiness, which leads to clogged pores and inflammation. Do not neglect the choice of cleansing cosmetics, and focus on products exclusively for male skin. As for peeling, you need to remember two rules: you should scrub at least once a week and use only organic cosmetics. Moisturizing is the final step of male skincare. A good product will help restore moisture, nourish the skin, and delay the appearance of wrinkles.

A beard is a fashionable solution for adding brutality to a man's image and hiding skin imperfections like scars, irregularities, or rashes. Take care of it as often as of your face, teeth, and body. In specialty stores, you will find shampoos, conditioners, serums, oils, and even wax that delicately care for the mustache and beard and help them grow.