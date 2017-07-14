Join the Mindful Movement at Wanderlust 108

Yoga lifestyle events specialists Wanderlust, are bringing Wanderlust 108 to London on 23rd September 2017 then on to Milan, Lisbon and Barcelona.

credit: Wanderlust

The triathlon consists of a 5KM run (or walk), an outdoor 90 minute yoga session followed by a guided mediation with DJ Taz and Arli Liberman will be providing the soundtrack, food stalls and crafts. Add a free class and try aerial yoga, acro-yoga, hooping, walking meditation, workshops or a community yoga class led by local teachers.

credit: Wanderlust

"Most triathlons are about how strong, fast and fit you are. Our focus is on how healthy, balanced and mentally strong you are, so we combined three activities that fit the bill: running, yoga and meditation. The event can be completed even by someone who has never run, practiced yoga or meditated before, but then getting grounded can be a challenge, too. Like all forms of practice, Wanderlust 108 is about the journey itself -- not how fast you get there.” Sean Hoess, Co-CEO, Wanderlust.

Need to Know:

Wanderlust 108

Victoria Park, E3 5TB

Tube: Mile End

September 23rd 2017

wanderlust.com/108-events/london

Tickets on sale now at wanderlust108-london2017.eventbrite.com starting from £21.80 (early bird) - £42.50



October 1st 2017 – Italy, Milan

October 8th 2017– Portugal, Lisbon (Musea da Electricidade | Fundação edp)

October 15th 2017– Spain, Barcelona (Forum Barcelona)



