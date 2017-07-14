Join the Mindful Movement at Wanderlust 108

Cannabis Oil Hailed as Miracle Cure for Boy with Severe Epilepsy
Billy Caldwell suffers from a particularly severe form or epilepsy called status epilepsy. Whereas a normal epileptic is... Read more...
14th Jul 2017 11:03am | By Editor
The world's only 'Mindful Triathlon' makes its debut in the UK
Yoga lifestyle events specialists Wanderlust, are bringing Wanderlust 108 to London on 23rd September 2017 then on to Milan, Lisbon and Barcelona.
credit: Wanderlust
The triathlon consists of a 5KM run (or walk), an outdoor 90 minute yoga session followed by a guided mediation with DJ Taz and Arli Liberman will be providing the soundtrack, food stalls and crafts. Add a free class and try aerial yoga, acro-yoga, hooping, walking meditation, workshops or a community yoga class led by local teachers.
credit: Wanderlust
"Most triathlons are about how strong, fast and fit you are. Our focus is on how healthy, balanced and mentally strong you are, so we combined three activities that fit the bill: running, yoga and meditation. The event can be completed even by someone who has never run, practiced yoga or meditated before, but then getting grounded can be a challenge, too. Like all forms of practice, Wanderlust 108 is about the journey itself -- not how fast you get there.” Sean Hoess, Co-CEO, Wanderlust.
Wanderlust 108
Victoria Park, E3 5TB
Tube: Mile End
September 23rd 2017
wanderlust.com/108-events/london
Tickets on sale now at wanderlust108-london2017.eventbrite.com starting from £21.80 (early bird) - £42.50
October 1st 2017 – Italy, Milan
October 8th 2017– Portugal, Lisbon (Musea da Electricidade | Fundação edp)
October 15th 2017– Spain, Barcelona (Forum Barcelona)
Billy Caldwell suffers from a particularly severe form or epilepsy called status epilepsy. Whereas a normal epileptic is... Read more...
SolarCentre have taken a look at extreme weather across the globe and have come up with some pretty eye-watering stats,... Read more...
"Well butter my butt and call me a biscuit that was a race" so tweeted the Australian F1 star after Sunday's... Read more...
8 years on from lifting the cricket world cup at The Oval, England’s women will be hoping to repeat the same... Read more...
On a searing hot day in front of a capacity crowd in South London, the Oval witnessed the underdogs upstage the... Read more...
Jordon Thompson, who had originally failed to qualify for the main stages of the tournament in London, was given a... Read more...
Talkback