Ride-in Movies

Lee Valley VeloPark have launched a movie night at their VeloStudio in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Taking place on the first Wednesday of every month, this class allows riders to sweat it out in a darkened room all while enjoying a feature-length film on the big screen.

This unique approach to fitness is the perfect way for those who can be easily distracted in the gym to burn calories and increase fitness levels.

Each month there is a different movie theme and the choice of movie can be voted for by riders via the Lee Valley VeloPark

The next event is taking place on Wednesday 1st February where riders can enjoy a screening of romantic comedy Notting Hill.

@LeeValleyVP

Need to Know:

The Lee Valley VeloPark, Abercrombie Road, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, E20 3AB

Wednesday 1st February 2017

90 mins

Film: Notting Hill

Price: £7pp (VeloStudio members can enrol as part of their membership package)

visitleevalley.org.uk/Velostudio

