Vaping Versus Smoking Cigarettes

Smoking is a bad habit that grabs hold of you quickly. Before you know it you're waking up each morning looking for your pack of smokes before you can even function. Recently, within the past 10 to 15 years, E-cigarettes started showing up in Vape shops, giving smokers another option for satisfying their need for nicotine and hand-to-mouth fixation. While smoking is not good for your health, eliminating the abundance of harmful chemicals can save many lives.

Quitting smoking cigarettes

Smoking is an addictive habit with potentially life-threatening consequences. According to research done by the Center for Disease Control, 480,000 Americans die yearly from illnesses related directly to smoking cigarettes. While these numbers are staggering, the average smoker can't seem to break free of the habit that the possibility of an early death doesn't seem to register. Many have tried unsuccessfully to kick the habit cold turkey or with the assistance of pills, gum or patches, only to return to the deadly habit in full force. E-Cigarettes may be the middle step to go from smoking cigarettes to completely ending the habit altogether. The reason is that E-Cigarettes with a vape box of juices with many flavors or nicotine concentration gives you the hand to mouth fixation you're accustomed to, whereas the other alternative ways do not.

E-Cigarettes versus Smoking

There are over 4000 chemicals used to produce the final cigarette product. Of those, over 60 link to some form of cancer. Whereas, an E-Cigarette contains just four ingredients, including food grade flavoring, propylene glycol, glycerin, and nicotine. Unlike smoking, vaping also does not cause your teeth or your home or vehicle's interior to yellow.

Deciding to quit smoking altogether

Smoking is one of the most difficult habits to quit. However, with a firm commitment and a supportive team of people, preferably non-smokers, in place, you can do it. The hardest part of quitting is giving up the nicotine your body now craves. Weaning yourself off cigarettes is much easier for most than trying to do it "cold turkey." If this is the case for you, then using a patch, lozenges or gum may be more beneficial. These products have varying levels of nicotine, allowing you to gradually reduce your intake until your body no longer needs it.

Replacing the habit

Occupying your time while trying to quit and avoiding lull time will help you to kick the habit faster. Find something you enjoy doing that involves the use of your hands. You can paint; do woodworking, crafts or DIY repairs. The point is to stay busy to get past those moments that will come and seem overwhelming. If you stay occupied with something else the chances of quitting altogether will happen easier.

Relapse

You may come to a point where you really want a cigarette and give in. It's ok to have a weak moment. Don't give up. It's the same as any other bad habit, like overeating. Don't beat yourself up over it; just continue on with your goal of becoming a non-smoker. The first couple of weeks is the hardest period to get through. Set realistic goals and eventually, you will be able to say that you no longer smoke.

Smoking is a bad habit that claims the lives of millions of people, prematurely, each year. If you're serious about quitting, stick to your guns and make it happen. If you have young children, it's especially important to do it sooner rather than later to set an example of a smoke-free home.