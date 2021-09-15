4 Ways to Perfect Your Onboarding Strategy

When it comes to attracting and retaining the best talent for you and your business, you must take the necessary steps to perfect your onboarding strategy.

This can not only ensure your company stands out from the crowd but lead to lower employee turnover in the long run. Continue reading to familiarise yourself with a number of ways to perfect your onboarding strategy.

1. Welcome new employees with open arms

As well as ensuring they make a great first impression, employees must also be welcomed with open arms by existing team members. This can not only streamline the onboarding process but also calm any first-day jitters. If a brand-new team member still considers themselves an outsider after a couple of weeks, they are much more likely to abandon their post and continue their search for employment elsewhere. This is, more often than not, due to existing employee attitudes, a substantial lack of training, or longstanding cliques within the organisation itself.

2. Build a healthy partnership from the onset

When it comes to onboarding a new employee, it may benefit both parties involved by pairing them with a seasoned employee for a number of weeks. With a single point of contact to reach out to in the event of a question or query, they are less likely to make costly and time-consuming mistakes that may have a negative impact on the growth and development of the business as a whole. By familiarising yourself with the importance of onboarding, as well as its relationship to computer-aided facilities management, at https://www.fsifm.com/en-gb/insights/cafm/onboarding-the-key-ingredient-for-cafm-software-success, you can revolutionise your approach to working practices in the long run.

3. Schedule private meetings

For a recently onboarded employee, a private meeting with their line manager at the earliest convenience can have a positive impact on their attitude towards the organisation in the long run. This is an opportunity for both parties to make a great first impression and foster a positive working relationship going forward. A large quantity of the onboarding process may involve paperwork, but a personal connection is just as important. With such busy schedules, finding the time to schedule a private meeting can end up meaning a great deal to a brand-new employee.

4. Discuss their future within the company

New hires often lack motivation due to a lack of clearly outlined career progression. By discussing their future within the company at the earliest convenience, they are more likely to not only stick to clear short-term and long-term goals but consider internal career progression. By working together, they can define a rational plan with achievable milestones that can serve as a guideline for measuring and tracking progress in the long run.

A successful onboarding process is key to attracting and retaining the top talent within your chosen niche. To ensure you have perfected your onboarding strategy, you must welcome new employees with open arms, build a healthy partnership from the onset, schedule private meetings, and discuss their future within the company.