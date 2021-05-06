5 tips to land you your dream job

As the economy recovers from the pandemic and businesses start hiring again, there’s never been a better time to think about your career.

Whether you’re a graduate on the first rung of the ladder or an experienced professional, now is the moment to reflect on the kind of work that gives you the greatest satisfaction – and if you need to change direction.

Wherever your passions lie, your dream job is out there waiting for you. Here are five tips to help you grab it:

Pin down what your ideal job is

It’s very easy to list the jobs you’d rather avoid. But pinning down your dream role can prove a bit trickier. Start by thinking about the areas that excite and inspire you – whether it’s caring for others, looking after the environment, solving problems or getting creative.

Then move on to location: do you crave the buzz of fast-moving environments or prefer the peace and quiet of the great outdoors? Do you like the idea of building up relationships within a large team or enjoy working solo from home? Answering these questions should make your dream job a lot easier to identify.

Make the most of your network

Use LinkedIn, Facebook and other social networks to find contacts and groups that can offer insights into your dream job. Ask about the skills you might need and what a typical working day looks like. It’ll give you a genuine flavour for the role.

Broaden your experience and skills

Don’t panic if your dream job doesn’t match your current work experience and qualifications. A career change from banking to healthcare or IT to teaching, for example, may seem daunting. But volunteering, online courses and even unpaid work experience could unlock the door.

After hiring permanent staff at the fastest rate in six years during March, employers will be on the lookout for talented people from different backgrounds who can offer something new.

Polish up your CV and covering letter

Don’t rush into an application after spotting an advert for your dream job. Your CV and covering letter will likely need some attention if it’s been a while since you last applied for a role. You’ll also need to tailor them to the job description and requirements of the employer.

Start by checking your work experience and qualifications are up to date on your CV. Then go through it all line by line, ensuring everything is clear and easy to read. Use bullet points, bolding and sub-headings to improve how it looks.

Once you’re happy with your new-look CV, print it off and read it carefully to check for any errors. If you're out of work and worried about budget when printing, online stores such as TonerGiant offer a wide range of ink and toner at lower prices.

When it comes to your covering letter, carefully explain the thinking behind your decision to switch careers. Flag any transferable skills you can offer, your willingness to learn and – above all – your passion for the company and the role.

Adapt to remote interviews

With social distancing increasingly forcing interviews online in the Covid era, your presentation skills are now almost as important as what you say. Some 28% of interviewers have opted not to hire a job candidate after seeing something in their video backdrop, according to research.

So, as well as preparing some answers to key questions that are likely to crop up, think hard about how your appearance – and that of your room – will come across in a Zoom interview.

Don’t lose heart if your dream job currently feels out of reach. Nailing down what your passions are and building the right skills will move you one step closer.