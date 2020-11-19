7 Key Strategies To Kickstart Your Freelance CPA Business

Everyone’s thinking about starting a freelance business or going freelance. If you have a solid few years of experience as a Certified Public Accountant, you’re more than ready in terms of qualifications to chart your own path as a freelance accountant.

You have the experience; you know (and probably own) the tools such as software and calculators popular here in the industry to get the job done. What you now need is the business strategy to get work coming in. Here are some strategies to take note of:

1- Keep your eye on the ball

Your main goal is to create profits right? So that should be your focus. Understand your niche in accounting and how you can help a specific customer solve their problems. Do not get carried away by wanting to provide every accounting service under the roof. The key is to start out with a focus and branch out from there. Keep things moving forward and avoid anything that detracts from this mission.

2- Think like a customer

One of the reasons you need to stick to a niche that you know and one you are passionate about is understanding customer pain points. What kinds of tax, audit, and accounting problems do customers have? How can your specific skills as a CPA help them solve these problems? What kind of industries do you want to target? Knowing the pain points yourself makes you understand what your customers want and how your expertise can help.

3- Have an online site and SEO it

A little bit of marketing can go a long way and this includes SEO. Keywords are essential to help your customers find you. You need to use SEO wisely not only on your website but also on your social media which is from content, titles, tags, image tags, descriptions- the whole nine yards. You will be found much easier through specific keywords.

4- Reviews

Have some clients given you wonderful reviews? Add them to your site! Having reviews that link to your customer’s LinkedIn profile or a Glassdoor page can dramatically improve your credibility in the industry.

5- Mix your marketing

There are many ways to reach your niche customers, depending on who they are and what they do. There are many ways to market yourself, your expertise, and your website by doing free giveaways of your service, holding online workshops or seminars, being a guest on a podcast, and basically sharing valuable financial and budgeting information to help people.

6- Establish your service contracts

Outline your service contracts, so customers know what to expect when they hire you, and you don’t get shortchanged for payment. Contracts establish standard operating procedures for the length of service, scope, and billing expectations.

7- Establish business relationships with your clients

Establishing and maintaining business relationships with your clients is one of the best marketing ways as it’s all about word-of-mouth. When clients trust you with their finances, it will be easier for them to speak about you. Collaboration is based on trust and the soonest you establish trust, the better.