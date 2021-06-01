Become one of the most sought-after electricians with the Wisconsin electrical license ceu

Wisconsin has a huge demand for electricians, so naturally, this can be a lucrative career in this state. But at the same time, we cannot forget that the competition is huge in this field, and if you want to get that competitive edge, then you have to ensure that you have an electrical license.

Getting a license and maintaining it is important:

The first thing that you need to do is apply and get your electrical license from the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS). After that, you have to make sure that you renew the license on a regular basis.

Now there are different types of electrical licenses, and the requirement for their renewal is also different. So, you need to first have clarity about the type of Wisconsin electrical license ceu that you require. Next, you need to check the requirements for getting that license or renewal of that license and then complete the process accordingly.

Take a look at the different types of electrical licenses and how they procure the same in Wisconsin:

Apprentice license renewal:

You have to begin as an apprentice in this profession, and for that, there is a license that you need to procure and renew regularly. The renewal of this license is due every year, and the renewal is less as compared to the other Wisconsin electrical licence ceu.

You will have to submit proof that you are still taking the apprentice program, and you will have to send the fees to the Department of Safety and Professional Services. Remember that if you do not renew the license in time, then you will have to bear the late fees.

Master license renewal:

Having a master electrical license opens several job options for you. The renewal of the master electrical license is due after 4 years.

During every renewal, you will have to complete 24 hours of continuing education. There are some good online institutes that offer electrical continuing education courses which one can complete at their own pace. Next, you will have to pay the renewal fees for the renewal of the master license. There is an online renewal system that you can check if you want to renew the license online.

Journeyman license renewal:

The journeyman license renewal is due after every 4 years. The renewal fee for the journeyman license is less as compared to the renewal fee of the master license. In this case, also you will have to complete 24 hours of continuing education which can be done through a good online institute, and finally, you have to pay the renewal fees and get your license renewed.

If you are looking for a good career option in Wisconsin and if you have an inclination for the electrical field, then you must seriously think of getting the electrical license. Initially, you will have to work as an apprentice. But with experience and the right qualification, you can become a licensed Master electrician.