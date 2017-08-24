Writing a Lifestyle Essay Professionally

Ever more students are interested in the question ‘how to write my essay about your lifestyle like a pro.’ Well, you are quite lucky to come across this article, as we are going to teach you how to compose papers like only best authors do.

Writing Tips for a Professional-looking Paper

When it comes to the question of exposing your private life and personal characteristics on a sheet of paper, you may get stuck. Don’t worry anymore! The first and the most difficult thing is far behind – it is choosing a topic. After this is done, an ordinary outline and step-by-step method of the paper composition will do all work for you.

What is really difficult in composing essays about your lifestyle is that you need to make them outstanding. Be yourself, don’t be shy of your life. In this way, even a very dull lifestyle may seem interesting and amazing.

It is better not to use cliched phrases like “My lifestyle is unique,” “I would like to tell you about my lifestyle,” and so on when beginning your essay. It is the worst introduction ever! Catch the readers’ attention with a puzzling statement making them think about your topic and involving them in your story. Be unexpected! Start to tell your story from a crucial moment changing your life. Then, gradually disclose all nuances leading you to who you are now. For example:

“Cold but excited - those were the feelings that I had right after schussing. Then, I fell in love with this activity! Now it is my life and my passion.”

You haven’t got any strict regulations forbidding you to put one or another line in your story. If you want to make your paper a bit more emotional, try to use the following tricks:

1 - Describe your feelings fully and brightly – it is the reflection of your inner state, all in all.

2 - Be sincere not only with readers but also with yourself when describing events and facts about your lifestyle and beliefs.

The next step is finishing your story properly. In fact, the beginning and the end of a paper are a reflection of each other, so you shouldn’t think up anything new here.

Some Additional Useful Tricks

Composing a coherent and interesting story is only half-way to success. Use these prompts to strengthen your piece of writing and sound like a pro:

● Avoid any mistakes. This may be achieved by not using “smart” and commonly misspelled words in your essay.

● Read your work like a critic.

● Check it for errors in grammar and style.

● Change and delete unnecessary phrases to avoid redundancy. Use only appropriate ones.

● Ask someone to read your work. It will help you to understand whether the targeted audience will be pleased and interested in your essay or not.

Keep every little piece of advice in mind and listen to your heart when working on your lifestyle paper. Nobody knows your story better than you do!



