4 of The Best Casinos in London

London is a city of many possibilities. You can do pretty much anything, and gambling is indeed a widespread activity. The city holds many gambling experiences and extraordinary casinos from the very extravagant to the more down-to-earth. If you’re looking to plan a night of gambling, you should check out this list of four of the best casinos in London.

The London Hippodrome

The London Hippodrome is a place that has to be experienced. It houses pretty much everything in terms of gambling experiences. This huge building has three separate casinos in one house stretching over five floors. Here you’ll find everything you could imagine when it comes to gambling opportunities and entertainment. One thing that’ll be sure to attract the ladies is the stage performance Magic Mike Live. The three casinos in the house are the huge Grand Casino and the other two more relaxed Lola’s and The Craybourn Club. The building has a long history dating back to 1900, where it originally opened as a music hall.

The Empire Casino

The largest casino in London is the grandiose and impressive Empire Casino. This casino has no less than 127 slot machines and 50 table games. Located on Leicester Square this 55,000 square feet large casino is an impressive sight. If you’re looking for an authentic Las Vegas experience in the middle of London, then you should pay a visit to The Empire Casino.

Maxim’s Casino

In the more sophisticated and old-school end of London casinos is Maxim’s Casino. The place has authenticity and class that’s indisputable. The building was constructed in 1862 originally for a gentlemen's club. To this day the main gaming room is decorated with pear wood and marble. So, if you’d like a travel-in-time-casino experience, then you should visit Maxim’s Casino. Also, there’s no doubt that Maxim’s Casino is a great place to improve your Blackjack skills.

Aspinall’s

Aspinall’s is another high-class casino. Many gamblers think of Aspinall’s as the most exclusive and high-end of the London Casinos. Everything at Aspinall’s is exclusive from the game tables to the interior and lighting. You won’t be disappointed at Aspinall’s if you’re expecting a glamorous gambling night out.

