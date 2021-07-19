5 Best Blind Styles & Designs for Summer

With the summer heat and sunshine upon us, it's time to think about window blinds that not only look beautiful but are also practical.

Blocking out the summer sun and heat while adding privacy is the hallmark of excellent summer window coverings, and blinds are a striking way to achieve both intentions. Blinds are made from various materials and have individual slat sections that may hang on a cord or track. With the wide variety available, we have created this handy guide to get you started on your blind selection.

Venetian Blinds

Venetian blinds are thought to have originated in Persia and brought to Europe in the 18th Century. Created from stacked, two-inch-wide horizontal slats, they are connected by cords or strips of fabric pulled to rotate or bring the slats up and together to block or bring in more light. Venetian blinds come in various materials but are most commonly made from wood which is an excellent complement to narrow windows where you want a natural look.

Mini Blinds

Mini blinds are similar to Venetian blinds but with thinner slats around one inch thick and are usually made from metal like aluminium, which makes them more affordable than a standard Venetian blind while also being easier to clean. There is also a micro blind version available with slats just half an inch thick for tiny window spaces or an entirely different look.

Vertical Blinds

Hung vertically rather than horizontally as the name suggests, Vertical blinds are often made of metal like aluminium and hang from a track. As with Venetians, the slats can be rotated, pulled to the side, or adjusted to change the amount of light coming in, particularly when they cover a large glass door or window.

Panel Track Blinds

Panel track blinds are similar to vertical blinds, except that they have wide cloth slats that are a cross between blinds and shades. They still hang from a track but can be differentiated from vertical blinds by the independently moving slats. The cording means vertical blind slats can only be pulled in one direction, but panel track blinds can move in either direction and even split in the middle.

Panel Blinds

Panel blinds are another great choice when covering big doors and large windows. Panel blinds also move along a track to open and close, but they are different to the other varieties of blinds as they are often made from fabric or woven wood. Mounted to the wall or ceiling, they can stack completely clear of the door or window when open and coordinate with a range of decor styles to give a modern look.

Whatever window or door you are looking to cover this summer, blinds are a great option when considering what will work for your space and as you can see there are many options to choose from. For expert advice, contact Sarah Wooldridge Designs to speak to one of our window covering experts who would be happy to help you choose a style and discuss ideas.