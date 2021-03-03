5 Items People Are Buying During The Pandemic

The pandemic has brought on widespread economic contraction to much of the world. However, this isn’t to say certain products and industries haven’t thrived over the new circumstances. Given that many people have more disposable income than in normal times because they’re no longer in restaurants or playing golf, some businesses have come off very well.

Health products

Very soon into the pandemic, we were advised by the government’s health secretary to consume vitamin D, among other supplements, in a fight against the novel Covid-19. This, in conjunction with a fear about our health that a pandemic inevitably brings, has led to an increase in demand for supplements, meditation apps, and fitness gear. It’s not even products that specifically reduce the risk of Coronavirus, but general health, as people have more time to reflect on themselves.

Adult entertainment

The pandemic has shown us how we will react when faced with many difficulties - one of which is being sexually inactive. Of course, endless months of no contact with the opposite sex have inevitably led to a surge in demand for adult sex toys. Dildos, strap ons and other products alike are seeing rising sales numbers and unprecedented profits for those supplying them. Online pornography hasn’t only been in-demand during the lockdown, but it’s transformed as an industry into a model of acknowledgment - people paying for interaction and personalisation of content. Since early 2020, IsMyGirl has seen over a 500% increase in web traffic.

Bidet

Bidets, despite being common in much of Europe and Asia, are not seen much in the UK. However, it has been brought to the attention of the British public that bidets are much more hygienic than toilet paper. A bidet may not have been a part of many conversations pre-coronavirus, but since the pandemic ravished toilet paper from the shelves, it was a very real consideration for many. By the time toilet paper had come back in stock, many had already discovered the theoretical benefits of a bidet and were sold on the idea. In Australia, Bidet sales were reported to have increased 500%.

Alcohol

Some people have been drinking less alcohol since the pubs closed, whilst others are drinking more due to the bleak circumstances. The actual answer is that wine and beer sales have fallen in total, but this includes pub data and not just purchases off the supermarket shelf. Pubs’ losses are off-licenses gain, with rising spirits, wine, and beer sales in-store.

Fitness equipment

With gyms being closed for more months than they were open during 2021, retail fitness sales grew by 130% by March compared to the year previous. This is evident by the fact that most retailers have been consistently out-of-stock regarding dumbbells, plates, and other weightlifting replacements. There have been more joggers on the road too, meaning fitness apps and running shoes have also increased in sales. Furthermore, fitness influencers and online instructors, such as Pamela Reif, have seen the pandemic take their carers to new heights.



If the UK wasn't so reliant on hospitality and services, then such increases in demand may have helped mitigate the vast economic recession we experienced. the high street will struggle even upon reopening, due to the reliance built on online shopping retailers such as Amazon.



