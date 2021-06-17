5 pieces of furniture perfect for summer

Preparing for the summer can be about more than just your wardrobe. Furniture goes a long way to how we experience and enjoy our homes, and using the sun can be a great way to leverage this. Here are five pieces of furniture that will get your home in perfect order for summer.

Sunloungers

Very much exclusively a summer item, sunloungers can be a game-changer when the sun comes out. Not only can they bring comfort to your garden, making it a lounging experience instead of only sitting on hard wooden chairs, but they can also offer head protection from the sun without a large umbrella.

Sunloungers can be a great way to comfortably host guests and keep your tan topped up, allowing you to lay on your stomach or back, so you’re not just bathing one side of your body.

Garden furniture sets

Garden furniture sets at VidaXL can be a great way to have a large seating area outside for guests. These are perfect for BBQs and dinner parties, and buying in a set can mean having a commonality between all of the pieces so they match.

If you’re not a fan of just having a dining set, then why not get a wooden pub bench set. Alternatively, a pallet garden lounge set can be super comfortable, essentially having a sofa outdoors that’s durable in all weather.

Firepit

There’s nothing quite like the primal feeling of sitting around a firepit in the evenings. Fire pits come in all shapes, sizes and materials. Which one you opt for will depend on your garden, but steel firepits can radiate an enormous amount of heat from just a small amount of wood. Plus, they can be a great way to dispose of any rubbish, like excess wood, from summer DIY projects.

Bar cart

Car carts can be a quaint place to store some candles and liquor in the summer. If you get a bar cart on wheels, it can be easily transferred from inside to outside, holding your drinks so you needn’t go inside every time for a top-up. Many are weatherproof and can be kept outdoors or on a balcony.

Ceiling fan

Ceiling fans are often overlooked these days, but they can come in handy during summer. Not everyone has the need to install air conditioning, so a ceiling fan can be a cheaper alternative that also looks better. Having one in the bedroom can help sleep during hot nights, and they will eat up far less electricity than AC. They also take up less floor space than ordinary standing fans, which can get in the way and stand out.

In general, you don’t want to purchase summer furniture if you have nowhere to store it in the winter. Thus, if it’s going to remain in the garden all year round, it’s all the more important to ensure it’s weatherproof. Plastic and some aluminium can be very rust-resistant, but make sure it's heavy enough to not blow away. Furthermore, some items like gazebos are a lot easier to store flat, so they may not need to remain up all year round.