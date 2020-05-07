5 reasons to start a new DIY Project during Quarantine

Have you completed your favourite series on Netflix for the third time in a row? Learned how to code? Read all the books on your shelf? Maybe it's time to get into some DIY!

You have all the time you need! Apart from working at home, cooking, taking care of the family… wait, maybe you don’t have a lot of time! Fear not, the following DIY projects will save you time, along with producing something amazing and creative!

Here’s an example of a simple project to get you started. Transfer your favourite photos to canvas or wood using a very simple trick: cover your base with a gel medium, stick a photo printed on paper face down on the base, smooth out all the wrinkles and bubbles, let it dry overnight and rub off all the paper with a wet sponge. Voila, you have your own homemade masterpiece! Click here for a more detailed description and video tutorial.

The kids are getting bored…

Another key reason you might want to start thinking about getting started on a DIY project…keeping your kids entertained! There are hundreds of options when it comes to family friendly DIYs, so get creative and paint your own mugs, build a birdhouse, construct an obstacle course for the dog or redecorate a piece of furniture together!

You’ll accomplish something new. Distract yourself from the monotony of work and watching TV. It’s easy during quarantine to get stuck in a rut, so a new project might be just the thing you need to spark your creativity! Challenge yourself, and choose something that takes a little longer to complete. All of your hard work will be worth it when you reveal your very own handmade garden bench!

Rediscover old objects and transform them. During quarantine we all have time to reflect on our consumerism. Take a moment to look through all of your damaged or old objects lying around the house or gathering dust in the attic and attempt to find a new use for them. If you need some direction with adhesives, take a look at some simple steps to using glue correctly. You’ll be amazed at what you can do with some basic DIY knowledge and your old furniture or lampshades!

You’ll have fun! Whether your project turns out to be a success or not, you might have some unexpected fun along the way. Taking time out of your day to try something new helps to keep your brain active, and will challenge you to look outside the box. At the very least, you can laugh with your family about the crooked birdhouse! If you’re facing more practical projects, such as sealing windows or showers, look no further than this handy guide to waterproof sealant.

Hopefully you are now inspired and ready to take on your next DIY challenge! Whatever you choose to do, whether it’s fixing a handle on your oldest pot, or setting up a new garden furniture set, do your best and enjoy it!