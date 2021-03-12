5 Tips for Creating Your Own Contemporary Artworks

Contemporary art first came into fruition in the 1960s, becoming a firm favourite art form for art-lovers and artists across the planet. Although contemporary art can be categorised into various types, they’re all accountable for letting your creativity run wild and creating interesting pieces that can have numerous connotations.

If you’re an aspiring artist, diving into the world of contemporary art gives you the freedom to experiment and do as you please to create a piece that represents you. To help, here are some tips that can bring your artworks to life.

Gain inspiration

Before creating your own contemporary artworks, you may benefit from seeking inspiration from other artists. You can head to https://contemporaryarttrader.com/, which has a selection of artists to check out including Banksy. Contemporary art comes in all different shapes, sizes, and styles, so while one piece may speak to your inner artist, another may not capture your interest. Once you gain inspiration, this can help you when designing your own pieces.

Play Around

Once you’ve looked at contemporary art pieces, you should have an idea of what you want to paint. Whether it’s a particular object, person, scenery, or a picture, make sure you study your canvas in great detail and establish whether neat geometric shapes appeal to you, or you prefer minimalistic brush strokes. Don’t be afraid to play around and try out different things, as you may end up trying out a technique that you love.

Be True to Yourself

When creating contemporary artworks, they can be fun and playful or display a more serious tone. Only you can decide what route you want to go down, so depending on how you’re feeling, you may end up painting a piece that brings out all kinds of emotions. As you start to layer your piece with pastel colours, the depths you go to are of your own desire and choice.

Go Bright

If you’re wanting to enhance a space and get people talking, it’s best to use bold and bright colours. Many contemporary artworks feature bold and exciting colours that instantly transform a dull looking wall into something magical and enticing. Whether you want to give your home office a makeover, transform your living room, or inject some personality onto your bedroom wall, it’s best to stick to colours that promote positivity and creativity.

Be Proud

Once you’ve finished your contemporary artwork, you should be happy with the end result. Each artist’s work will be unique, and the techniques will differ, so be proud of your piece. As an aspiring artist, you will always be striving for perfection and trying to better your craft, so try and believe in your abilities and remember that contemporary art is subjective.

Whether your aim is to create contemporary artwork to hang up at home, or you plan to sell your pieces to art collectors, contemporary art is all about personal expression and provoking thoughts. There is no right or wrong answer when creating contemporary artworks, so don’t be afraid to put your personal stamp on your piece.