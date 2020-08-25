7 Gift Ideas For Yourself Because Why Not

Sending gifts to yourself is a revolutionary idea of self-love. Nothing says “I love you” like a thoughtful gift, and that applies to giving yourself presents, too. Here are seven gift ideas that will help you make your own day, just because (we certainly think you deserve it).

#1: A Cute Bag to Tote Around Everywhere

Whether you’re a student, working professional, avid hiker, or walking-talking swiss army knife, you’ll surely love a brand-new bag for all your essentials. For the studious individual, consider buying a cute backpack from a shop near you. Otherwise, splurge on a charming tote bag at an online store.

If you’re the “mom friend” (having kids is not a prerequisite for being said “mom friend”), this is the perfect gift to yourself and your friends—now you’ll have plenty of space for all your Band-Aids, Advils, and granola bars. If you’re artistically inclined, buy a blank canvas bag and customize it with fabric paints or embroidery.

#2: Headphones for Your Favorite Tunes

Whether they’re bulky, tiny, or trendy, headphones elevate your music experience by amplifying every part of the song. Through this powerful piece of tech, you can enjoy the vocals, that sick bass, the soothing back-up chorus, and the beating drums—everything, really! At the end of a long day, you deserve to sit back and immerse yourself in the melodies and harmonies of great music. What better gift is there?

For extra convenience, invest in wireless headphones for running or working.

#3: Bath Bombs Because You’re the Bomb

If you are fortunate enough to have a tub in your bathroom, bath bombs are the perfect bursts of color to melt your worries away. Not to mention, they feel so luxurious. They’ll leave your skin soft, smooth, and smelling like you just left the spa. If you don’t own a bathtub, don’t worry, because shower bombs and shower jellies provide an experience that is just as lovely.

#4: A Candle for Sniffing The Stress Away

Did your boss yell at you for something that wasn’t your fault? Was the last parking space taken? Life can be frustrating, which is why giving yourself a break is important. Kick back with some chocolate, a beer and cheese pairing, or whatever scrumptious treat you prefer, and light a candle with your favorite scent.

For optimal serenity after a tough (or nice) day, try these lovely fragrances:

● Jasmine

● Lavender

● Pumpkin Spice

● Chamomile

● Rose

● Vanilla Bean

● Cedar Magnolia

#5: Your Favorite Flowers

While traditionally, flowers are considered a romantic gift, it’s 2020, so we’re flipping the script. There’s nothing that says, “I love myself” more than a bouquet of fresh flowers or rustic succulents. Regardless of your marital status, self-love is the best kind of love. Celebrate that by checking out florists near you and ordering yourself a lovely bouquet!

#6: A Quirky Mug

Whether you’re a coffee, tea, or hot chocolate lover (whipped cream and extra sprinkles, please!), a mug is the perfect gift for hot-beverage fiends. For a quirky touch, these mugs with animals hidden inside are guaranteed to cheer you up.

#7: Your Favorite Cake

A little bit of sugar goes a long way. If you’re anticipating a rough week, or want to have a little reward every day, buy your favorite cake or pie from a bakery near you. Whatever your slice of choice is, whether a fragrant frangipane or a chocolate cheesecake, it’ll be the little slice of heaven that you deserve. If you’re struggling with portion control, you can always buy a little tart or cupcake instead.

Rewarding Yourself is Loving Yourself

Gift-giving is one of the five love languages for a reason—and there’s no better person to gift than yourself, because you know you. All these sweet gifts will surely power you up to face the tough obstacles that come your way (and to celebrate the beautiful moments of each day).

You got this!