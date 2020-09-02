Bennetts Insurance offering exclusive motorbike track days

It’s time to really push yourself and your bike with some exclusive customer rewards from motorcycle insurance company Bennetts. If you ever dreamed of getting your knee down into the world-famous Druids Corner at Brands Hatch, then this is the perfect opportunity for you to do just that.

For only £99 (exclusive to members) you will have the chance to ride seven 20 minute sessions throughout the day with a team of instructors on hand for advice throughout the sessions. There’s even the possibility of 1-1 track coaching and the chance to meet Isle of Man TT legend John McGuiness. This man needs no introduction for most people as one of the most famous TT riders in its history and team mate to Guy Martin with team Honda.

Suitable for all ages and abilities, providing you have a valid licence to ride your bike and a policy with Bennetts, then you are eligible for these events.

The events are currently located at Brands Hatch and Cadwell Park, which are not only iconic UK race Tracks, but also perfect tracks for motorbikes. So if you are looking to push your new sports bike to the limit or simply explore smoother fast riding within a legal and structured race track environment, this is sure to appeal.

There is no better place for your to develop and evolve in competence as a rider than on the track in a structured event such as this. There are risks that most riders wouldn’t consider when riding on the road, with the dangers of not just other road users, but road conditions and oil spots on roundabouts which are all nightmare inducing concerns for most riders with a healthy desire for self-preservation. Whilst not without its own risks, the track is a much safer place to start to explore the bikes performance closer to the limits and start to develop those track focussed skills such as getting fast through the twisty’s!

If that’s not enough, there will also be the opportunity to test and buy new Yamaha track bikes, hire leathers and helmets for your day. There will be a professional photographer trackside ready to capture your best moments on track with free photos for you to keep as mementos.

Bennetts Insurance are a Defaqto 5-star rated insurer specialising in bike insurance. The Bennetts Rewards program offers lots of additional perks including discounts, competitions tools and parts for your bike.

Bennetts offer cover from as low as £95 per year and even cover many bike modifications as standard. To find out more visit https://rewards.bennetts.co.uk/rewards/track-days-2020