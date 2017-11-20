Best Bingo Venues in London

An informative article looking at three of the best bingo venues in the City of London as well as providing an alternative choice for those players that do not live near to the City.

The bright lights of London appeal to many and that includes though who enjoy a game o of bingo to hang out with friends and enjoy a game or two, but bingo halls also provide many with the perfect venue for a birthday party or other celebration.

180 Arlington Road Camden Town London NW1 7HL is the address of one of London's best bingo venues Mecca Bingo which was formerly called Top Rank. Based in the UK Mecca operated 86 bingo clubs which are found in all the major towns and cities including London.

Owned by Thomas Blezard who started the business by getting tipped from dancing when he used to call his favourable number back in the days in his home town of Norwich. Established back in 1961 the headquarters is in Maidenhead.

Reviews of Mecca Bingo in Camden include praise for the staff, and the reasonable price of the drinks and the food you can buy there.

Another great bingo venue is Beacon Bingo which can be found at 200 Cricklewood Broadway, London NW2 3DU. This Modern bingo complex can seat up to 2,700 players and has 3 bars, 2 eating places and a large smoking area included.

Beacon Bingo generally gets really great reviews from its past customers especially about the Caribbean food on sale. The atmosphere is also commented on as being friendly and fun with staff that are happy to help with advice and assistance. Beacon Bingo is definitely a busy place which could prove a little daunting for new players but the staff's helpful nature soon puts any concerns to sleep.

One other famous bingo venue you can find in the London borough of Wandsworth is Gala bingo which beside the regular live games offers electronic gaming and slots machines.

Found at 50 Mitcham Road, London SW17 9NA you can contact the venue on 020 8672 5717.

Reviews include how interesting the inside of the building is as the interior is in a remarkable condition. Gala Bingo also provides many with a great night out and the friendly atmosphere is often mentioned. There is a hall of mirrors upstairs which adds a magical feel to the building.

The food has a good reputation as being great value for money.

Of course, not all of us can get to London for a night out in an Art Deco building like Gala Bingo, but that does not mean we cannot take part in our favourite games or become part of a bingo community.

For those of us who can't make it to a bricks and mortar venue the one suggestion would be to try online bingo games at a high-end site. Online bingo sites have become very popular over the last few years, you only have to see the amount of celebrities that are willing to back the online bingo companies on the TV.

One of the main reasons that they are so popular is the convenience of being to play when and where you choose as bingo is a game that has transferred over to the smaller screen seamlessly, and this means that you can pick up a game for a few minutes or enjoy a full session. You can even have your games played if you don't manage to log in to the site for any reason.

Not only is the online game of bingo convenient it's also very social as players can catch up with all the news and gossip with family and friends via the handy chat feature. Online bingo sites actually actively encourage players to get involved and make new friends, but of course if you don’t want to you don’t have to.

Another of the great reasons why playing online is a great alternative to playing at a bricks and mortar bingo is the fact that online bingo has some great bonuses and promotional offers besides an amazing choice in games as online sites can provides as many games as they choose.

Whether you are lucky enough to be able to visit one of the great London venues or enjoy your time spent online Bingo provides fun, laughter and games action all rolled into one.