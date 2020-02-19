Best Dates in London

From the adventurous to the ordinary, something special or a date that is completely free- we have rounded up some of the best date ideas in London.

If you are looking for something low key or want to plan a date that will make a big impression, These experiences and attractions have been chosen carefully because each of them, although seemingly unrelated, are actually conducive to a romantic experience. Whether it is Mrs Right or Mr Right Now, you are sure to enjoy your London-based date at one of our top 10 weird and wonderful date destinations across the city.

London Zoo

Quite possibly the best date destination, a trip to the zoo offers the chance to wander around and get to know each other. Plus, the animals provide a great topic of conversation, so it’s easy to avoid those first- date awkward silences. If you are looking to up the ante, check out zookeeper experiences to make a huge impression on any animal-lover.

Take a ride on the London Eye

Offering the opportunity to chat as you gaze at the city falling beneath your feet, this is the perfect mid-date activity after a walk along the Thames. It also may be ideal for a well-timed smooch at the top or even a proposal if things are getting really serious.

Roller Nation

For those who are looking to embark on a date with a difference, London’s premier roller skating nightclub Roller Nation could be an excellent choice. Located in Tottenham, there are club nights and events on different days of the week. Whether you are a beginner who can barely stand or a seasoned pro who wants to show off their tricks and twirls, this certainly promises to be a laugh!

The Dungeons

The London Dungeons is an attraction that will soon have your date leaping into your arms to be protected or vice versa. With over 1000 years of history and two underground rides to get your heart racing, even more, the Dungeons are a thrilling and immersive experience. They often have special events and exhibitions going on, so check out their website to find out more.

The Victoria and Albert

If you fancy a highbrow date, the Victoria and Albert is a leading museum of art and it is one of the most visited attractions in London. You can enjoy theatre performance, artwork and exhibitions. Entrance is free and there is a gift shop for your first-date souvenirs.

Empire Casino

If you are looking for a true Vegas experience, there are always events at the Empire Casino, with the chance to win big at one of their tables. Although they do not have the same £10 free no deposit bonuses that you may find online, they do offer an authentic experience that would make an excellent choice for a date.

Go for a Walk

For an affordable date without being cheap, take a walk around Hyde Park while you get to know your date. In the summer, you could also rent pedalos and enjoy an ice cream. If you are looking to push the boat out, you could even prepare a special picnic. However, we recommend you check the weather forecast first. The weather in London can be changeable and no one likes soggy sandwiches!

Take a Foodie Tour

If you are looking for a date with a difference, why not consider one of the many foodie tours available in and around London. Alternatively, you could create your own tour based on your date’s favourite foods. Passion for chocolate? Check out the famous chocolate-related destinations and stores and work out the best possible route.

Proud Cabaret City

A date at the Proud Cabaret City promises to be one to remember, with some of the best burlesque, cabaret and variety acts in the Capital. This is the perfect date destination for a few quiet drinks with a difference.

The Traditional Dinner

There are so many options for your dinner date in and around the city, and your choice will probably depend on your budget, with food from just about every country in the world available. Whether it is just pie and mash at the pub or a visit to one of the top Michelin-starred restaurants, a dinner date is always a great choice.