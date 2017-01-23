Calling All Explorers: The Grayl Water Purifier Bottle

Knowing you have safe water on your next adventure is a lifesaver, no matter where you venture, make sure you take the Grayl Ultralight Water Purifier Bottle with you.

No one wants to run out of water when you’re out and about all day, but what if you can’t just nip to the shop and the river water looks rather sketchy? The Grayl Water Purifier Bottle makes any water safe to drink in as little as 15 short seconds. There’s no need to carry masses of bottles, loads of complicated kit or result to drinking dangerously unsafe water, just make sure this handy filtration bottle is in your backpack.

The Grayl Water Purifier Bottle is super light weight at only 300g, making it easy to carry with you on the go. It uses no chemicals to filter and purify your water, turning it into delicious drinkable water in seconds. With this smart piece of kit by your side, there’s no need to worry about: bugs, viruses, bacteria, particulates such as sand, chemicals and metals including lead and arsenic, as it eliminates all of these. Drinking safe, clean water from natural sources while out and about has never been so easy!

But how does this clever purifier work? Simply fill your PBA-free bottle with water from the nearest stream or lake, rest the bottle on the floor and plunge down the filter, just like a cafetiere. With very little effort your water is transformed from dodgy looking stream water, to a drink you regularly get form your tap at home. The filtration system removes all harmful elements from the water, ready for you to drink or put in your backpack for later.

Each filter can be used up to 300 times, is extremely easy to change and purifies 150 litres of life saving water. When it comes to hydration on your next hike or outdoor adventure, make sure the Grayl Ultralight Water Purifiers at the top of the list to pack. It really is lifesaving!





The Grayl Ultralight Water Purifier Bottle is available in black and orange, online from The Fowndry for £59.99, additional cartridges are £24.99.



