Christmas spending in the US

How much our cousins splurge across the pond

There’s no denying it – We all love a bit of Christmas cheer.

Sometimes, we get so caught up in the festive frenzy that we forget about the ludicrous prices that can build up over the merry period.

Avant Credit recently looked into the state of spending over Christmas in the US in 2015, and came back with some interesting findings, including:

50% of the gifts are clothing and accessories - only 22.8% of the gifts being electronic items

Over half of millennials want experiences rather than physical gifts nowadays

Gift cards from restaurants are the most popular, followed by department stores and coffee

Take a look at the infographic below for more information, including some tips to reduce your spending for this year and beyond:

Provided by Avant