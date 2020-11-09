Heading out on a road trip, or perhaps you’re just heading to work? Don’t forget to bring your specs along! Driving can be dangerous if you aren’t careful, and forgetting your glasses is a bigger deal than you may think. Here are five things you should know about driving with glasses, including what type of lens to avoid and why you should think again about leaving your lenses at home.

Not wearing them increases your risk of an accident

If you’re guilty of leaving your glasses behind when jumping in the car, you may want to actively put a stop to this habit. According to a study by Direct Line, around a fifth of motorists who need glasses don’t wear them while driving. This is surprising, seeing as it increases your risk of having a car accident four-fold. Next time you’re popping to the shops or going for a long drive, remember to bring your glasses along to keep both yourself and the people on the road as safe as possible.

It’s illegal to drive without them

Despite a chunky percentage of people not driving without their glasses, it’s highly illegal. If you cause an accident because you’re not wearing your glasses, you face a hefty £1,000 fine or prison time, as well as invalidating your insurance. If the accident is so severe that it leads to a fatality, you can spend up to 14 years in prison.

You have to choose your specs carefully

There are a couple of things you should keep in mind when buying your next pair of glasses, as certain types are better than others when it comes to driving. Avoid overly thick frames that restrict or disrupt your vision, as well as those with tinted lenses. For example, blue light lenses are great for work when you’re sitting in front of your computer screen, but can make it difficult to see properly and accurately at night. Stick to clear lenses and thin frames.

You can choose between contacts and glasses

Whether you prefer casual specs or unnoticeable contact lenses, either choice is fine for driving so long as they are right for your eyes specifically. It is worth noting that glasses may be the better choice if you’re going on a long journey, just in case your eyes start to feel irritated or dry as they sometimes do when wearing contacts for long periods of time. This is particularly true if you’re new to wearing contacts, so it's best to have a pair of glasses handy.

You have to meet a certain standard

Committing to wearing your glasses is well and good, but you do also have to meet the standards of vision for driving. There are certain medical conditions that can affect your eyesight that you must inform the DVLA of. However, you don’t have to tell them if you’re colourblind, long-sighted or shortsighted, nor do you have to mention if you’ve had surgery to correct your eyesight so long as you meet the standards.

By keeping these five things in mind, you’ll be keeping yourself much more safe on the road. If you’re ever confused or concerned, it’s wise to reach out to the DVLA.