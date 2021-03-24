If you have ever walked through an Italian city, you would have likely found yourself staring in awe at the beauty and finesse of the women who pass by. Regardless of age and style, Italian women seem always to get it right when it comes to fashion.

While it’s easy to take notes and inspiration from people you pass by, hitting the nail on the head with Italian fashion isn’t always easy. Italian-inspired fashion is primarily focused on Italian designers and certain rules, meaning you must brush up on your knowledge before making any purchases.

This simple guide will take you through exactly how to dress like an Italian woman. With help from the tips mentioned, you will know exactly what items to bag yourself in designer stores, online shops, and in sales like the next Gucci sale. Read on to discover how to look and feel like the best-dressed woman in town.

9 Tips For Dressing Like An Italian Woman

1. Less is More

When it comes to the old quality over quantity debate, Italian women definitely go for quality. A few stunning items are far more elegant and classy than a swathe of layers, names, colours and fabrics. So, keep it simple. Focus on one staple piece rather than multiple, and opt for neutral tones in contrast to bright colours.

2. No Off Days

You might be used to waiting for a special occasion before wearing your best clothes, but in Italy, every day is a ‘special occasion’ when it comes to fashion. No self-respecting Italian woman would be caught dead in a pair of sloppy track pants or off-trend jeans. So, if you want to dress like an Italian woman, you need to bring your A-game every day!

3. Mind the Flesh

Dressing like an Italian woman is about class and elegance, and that means keeping the exposure of flesh to a minimum. Even if you’ve got a great body to show off, keep it for the beach. Italian women let their clothes do the talking. You can accentuate your figure by wearing well-tailored pieces instead (more on this in the next point!).

4. Tailored Fits

When it comes to Italian fashion, it’s all about finding the best fit for your body. Although there are plenty of off the shelf options that look great, it is best to get clothes tailored to your own figure. Tailored clothes help to pull off the famous Italian elegant look.

5. Heels

Heels are a must - especially when putting together a stylish ensemble for a professional setting. A good pair of quality heels from any reputable Italian designer will elevate your look to the next level.

Remember: wear flats for the beach and garden, not for social events and the workplace.

6. Handbag

Nothing says Italian elegance and style like an exclusive handbag. No matter what you are wearing, your handbag should be the thing that stands out if you want to achieve the classic Italian look. For best results, opt for a practical leather bag that is neither too large nor too small.

7. Quality Basics

Ensuring that you get the basics right is vital. We’re talking about the signature sweater, the wide-legged pants and the black dress that are the mainstays of any discerning fashionista’s wardrobe. Don’t skimp when it comes to these classics - go for designer favourites that will last for years to come.

8. Luxury Lingerie

The lingerie that you wear speaks to your own sense of style and confidence. When it comes to Italian fashion, we’re talking high-quality and matching pieces. Being comfortable is, of course, also important. No one can be elegant and classy when they are wearing uncomfortable underwear!

9. Confidence

You’ve got the look, now wear it with confidence! Italian women keep their heads held high, feeling confident that they’re wearing an outfit to be proud of. Italian-inspired trends will bring you a new-found sense of confidence, and you have every right to show off your new style.