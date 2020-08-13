Movie Props Are Big Business

You can recite every line of Pulp Fiction word-for-word, you've made a chart detailing the exact progression of the timeline in the Back to the Future trilogy, and you know how to avoid every horror movie pitfall life could throw at you. Let's face it, you love movies. But where can you take that fandom next?

Well, the business of selling authentic or replicas of movie props has only grown over the years, and adding one of these props to your collection is a feeling unlike anything else. But where do you start looking?

Well, you're in luck. We're here to break down the top movie props you need to get today! So without further ado, let's dive in!

A Fantastical Universe of Movie Props

If you've ever wanted to fight alongside the Avengers while they battle the forces of evil, then the Marvel Legends line of replicas is right up your alley. Featuring famous props like Captain America's shield and Iron Man's helmet, these replicas look great while not breaking the bank (though they are made of plastic rather than metal).

Looking for something a little fancier? Hollywood Memorabilia offers a detailed model of Tony Stark's arc reactor from the first Iron Man movie. And as a bonus, it's signed by none other than Stan Lee himself!

If you want to take things a little more classic (and money is no object), it's hard to go wrong with a model of the proton pack from Ghostbusters. Sideshow Collectibles even offers a moving model of the Terminator's arm from T2 (just don't give it to Skynet).

But what of a galaxy far, far away? For the Jedi or Sith in you, Ultrasabers has a double-bladed lightsaber with your name on it. Authentic replicas of stormtrooper or clone trooper armor are also available if you want to sign up with the biggest army this side of the Republic.

Heck, you can even leap from rooftops and fight the Templars with this hidden blade prop replica from the Assassin's Creed movie!

Something Wicked This Way Comes

But what about you horror movie fans, the one who flock to horror festivals en masse and sat through Friday the 13th, Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan to the end? Well, you can terrorize the children of Elm Street with this authentic replica of Freddy Krueger's glove, or track down Laurie Strode yet again with a replica of Michael Myer's mask from Halloween.

The terrors of deep space can bring you this posable replica of the face-hugger from Alien too. And if you don't want to sleep at night, you can get this detailed replica doll of Chucky from the Child's Play series. Just make sure you keep an eye on him...

The World of Collectibles Await

And there you have it! Now that you know about some of the best movie props out there, it's time to jump in and start building your collection today! And for all thing entertainment, be sure to check out the other news articles on our site!